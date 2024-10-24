Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Likes Derrick Henry's Record Chances
In his first season with the Baltimore Ravens, Derrick Henry already has a chance at history.
Henry, already one of just eight players in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season, is off to a white-hot start in purple and black. Through seven games, the former Offensive Player of the Year has rushed for 873 yards and eight touchdowns (plus two more as a receiver) while averaging 6.5 yards per attempt. Simply put, no other running back even comes close to King Henry right now.
If he keeps up this level of play, Henry could find himself in the record books very soon. At his current pace, he's on track to rush for 2,120 yards on the season, just surpassing the record of 2,105 set by Eric Dickerson in 1984. Henry will have one more game to work with than Dickerson, but breaking that record, especially in the pass-happy modern NFL, would be an incredible feat.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, the odds-on favorite to win MVP yet again, believes his teammate can absolutely break the record.
"It's there," Jackson said Wednesday, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I feel like he has a great chance of achieving that. I think he can do it. I believe he can do it."
On the other hand, Henry doesn't seem all too concerned about setting the record. He's still more focused on team success above all else, just as he's always been.
"I don't really try to think about that too much," Henry said when asked about Dickerson's record. "Just focus on me doing my job and being better and better every week. I don't really try to get into the statistics of things. I focus on the team goals."
Henry's season becomes all the more impressive when considering that he's doing all this at age 30. According to ESPN, his 873 yards through seven games are the second-most by a player age 30 or older, trailing only the legendary Walter Payton with 875 in 1984.
Some teams shyed away from Henry in the offseason due to his age, but their loss is the Ravens' gain.
"I went to the team I was supposed to go to and that I wanted to go to," Henry said. "I can't worry about what people say. I do what works for Derrick Henry and I'm a Baltimore Raven. I want to do the best I can to help us win each and every week."
