Ravens' Lamar Jackson Even Blocked During Insane Performance
When asked if he's playing the best football of his career last week, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said the game slowed down for him even more in his seventh season. With the way he's playing, it's easy to see why he feels that way.
In Monday night's 41-31 clobbering of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jackson put on yet another incredible performance as the Ravens won their fifth-straight game. He was nearly perfect through the air as he completed 17 of 22 passes for 281 yards and five touchdowns, and added 52 yards on the ground. As he looks to win his second-straight MVP award and third overall, this performance will be one to remember for the voters.
Even in an incredible performance, Jackson found new ways to impress. With the Ravens leading handily in the fourth quarter, Jackson threw a key block on a 39-yard run by running back Derrick Henry. It's a play that needs to be seen to be believed, so have a look.
The Ravens led the league in many key stats heading into this game, and with over 500 total yards again, it's hard to argue that their offense isn't the best in the NFL right now. However, perception can change on a dime in this league, and Jackson and co. know better than to get lost in their own hype.
"I know how it feels to be 0-2. I really don't care about the hype – not just being 0-2 – I just know how the NFL work," Jackson told reporters Thursday. "It's 'Any Given Sunday.' So, I'm not going to dwell on an MVP trophy or anything like that – I never have. Even when I won it, I never dwelled on it. It was just about me trying to win each and every game I'm in, and [it's the] same thing now. I'm still trying to win these games to get to February and win in February."
With the win, the Ravens improve to 5-2 on the season. Most importantly, they're a team that no one wants to play right now, largely thanks to Jackson playing out of his mind.
