Could Ravens Open Season vs. Chiefs?

The Baltimore Ravens have a chance to start the season on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 1.

The Baltimore Ravens could open up the season on the road taking on the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1.

The Ravens are one of eight home opponents for the Chiefs, who are expected to host the first game of the season on "Thursday Night Football" on Sep. 5. But if that's the case, the Ravens will be ready.

"I mean last time they had us as the underdogs we were playing San Fran and you saw what happened," Isaiah Likely said on "Up & Adams" earlier this week. "We're gonna come 10 toes ready for everything every time."

The Ravens last played in the AFC Championship against the Chiefs, so no matter when this game takes place, it will be circled on Baltimore's calendar. But starting the season on the road in Kansas City will force Baltimore to start the year off with a bang. It will be a good litmus test to see where the Ravens are right out of the gate, allowing for any adjustments to be made early on.

The Ravens have only played in one NFL Kickoff game in their franchise history, and that came in 2013 when they were the defending champions. However, instead of starting the season at home like the Super Bowl champion is accustomed to, they began the year at Mile High against the Denver Broncos due to a scheduling conflict.

