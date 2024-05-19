WATCH: Ravens Legend Ray Lewis Introduces Preakness Stakes
As the second jewel of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes always attracts some of the world's brightest stars to take in the festivities.
The race has been held in Baltimore since 1873, and in recent years, it's become quite common for Baltimore Ravens to attend the event. The 149th running of the race on Saturday was no different, and one Ravens legend had a particularly special role to play.
Just before the race, Ravens Hall of Fame linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis gave an emphatic "Riders Up" call. He then followed that up in a way only he could, pulling off his signature "Squirrel Dance."
Lewis also did an interview with NBC Sports, expressing his passion for the Preakness Stakes and the city as a whole.
"You know, you watch how this brings our community together, and it's overwhelming at times," Lewis said. "That's so much love to share in this weekend. ... So when you have events like this in a city like this, it's a city of purple love. And it's just so beautiful that I've been coming here so many years and seeing so many people just grow and grow and grow. It's a true blessing to see our city come together every year."
This marks the second straight year that a Raven has given the "Riders Up" call, as Odell Beckham Jr. did it in 2023.
