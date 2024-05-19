Ravens Position Groups Ranked Best in the League
The Baltimore Ravens have some of the best players in the league with reigning MVP Lamar Jackson, new addition at running back Derrick Henry, and premier talents at their respective positions such as tight end Mark Andrews and linebacker Roquan Smith.
Recently, a Pro Football Focus evaluation focused on the best and worst position groups in the league. PFF analyzed each team's quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, offensive lineman, defensive lineman, linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties.
Only the Ravens and the San Fransisco 49ers had two position groups ranked as the best in the NFL.
Best Rushing Attack in 2024?
Since Jackson's arrival in 2018, the Ravens' rushing attack has largely been facilitated through the former Louisville Cardinals quarterback. The position has largely been a revolving door with no true feature back that could match up with the league's best.
That changed this offseason with the acquisition of former Tennessee Titans All-Pro Derrick Henry -- arguably the best running back of his generation and a member of the exclusive 2,000-yard club.
PFF gave the top rank to the Ravens in large part thanks to Henry, but also gave credit to his potent supporting cast:
"The Ravens added Derrick Henry to an already productive room. Pairing Henry with the lightning-fast Keaton Mitchell and the underrated Justice Hill gives Baltimore a diverse backfield to punish opposing defenses, with Henry bulldozing through defensive lines, Mitchell speeding past tacklers and Hill spelling the future Hall of Famer."
Backend is Secure
Defense and the Ravens have been almost synonymous since the franchise's inception in 1996. The franchise can claim what could be the two best players of all time at the positions of middle linebacker and safety in Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, respectively.
The Ravens kept with tradition and had one of the best defenses last season. A big reason why was their two safeties.
PFF gave the Ravens' safety duo of Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Willaims top marks:
"Kyle Hamilton‘s excellent play shouldn’t overshadow the importance of Marcus Williams at the other safety spot. With those two earning PFF grades of 86.4 and 73.8, respectively, the Ravens have a formidable duo that can play off each other's strengths very well. Hamilton is a moveable chess piece and Williams can roam the middle of the field with excellent range. Baltimore's safety group posted a 93.5 coverage grade in 2023."
Position Group to Watch
The Ravens' linebacker group may have lost Patrick Queen, but Trenton Simpson is poised for a breakout season with Roquan Smith.
Simpson was recently named PFF's candidate for the Ravens' breakout player.
If Simpson can step up -- look for the Ravens to have one of the second levels in the league.
