Five Players to Watch at Ravens Training Camp
Just one day remains until Baltimore Ravens veterans join their rookie counterparts at training camp, and the anticipation is palpable.
The Ravens are looking to finally get over the hump in January, and to do that, they'll need players new and old to step up. Whether it's bouncing back after an injury-riddled year, finally living up to expectations or anything else, several players are facing huge seasons ahead of them.
With that said, here are five players to keep an eye on throughout training camp.
WR Rashod Bateman
A 2021 first-round pick out of Minnesota, Bateman has simply not lived up to expectations with the Ravens. He dealt with injuries in his first two seasons, but despite playing 16 games last year, he finished with a mere 367 yards and one touchdown on 32 receptions. Despite earning a two-year extension that surprised even him, Bateman's future in Baltimore could very well hinge on his performance this season.
OT Ronnie Stanley
Stanley was once an All-Pro and one of the best offensive linemen in the league, but that was half a decade ago now. Since then, he's been plagued by injuries and his play has taken a noticeable dip as a result.
There is hope, though, as Stanley said he's felt better than he has in years, and should be completely healthy heading into the season for the first time since 2020. Stanley agreed to a revised deal to stay in Baltimore on a lower cap hit, so he'll be eager to reward the team's faith in him.
G Andrew Vorhees
Coming out of USC last year, Vorhees was widely considered to be a Day 2 pick who could make an impact very quickly. That was until he suffered a torn ACL at the combine, which caused him to fall all the way to the seventh round and miss his entire rookie season while recovering.
Now healthy, Vorhees is in line to earn the starting left guard job that John Simpson held last year. He hasn't officially won the job yet, but training camp is his chance to cement himself as the starter. Of the three players in line to become starters up front, Vorhees is easily the most intriguing.
LB Trenton Simpson
Simpson didn't play much last season as he was stuck behind two of the best players at his position in Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen. Now that Queen is gone, SImpson will take his place as one of the leaders on defense, big shoes to fill for sure. However, he looked impressive during his brief playing time last season and throughout his career at Clemson, so there is plenty of optimism surrounding his new role.
CB Marlon Humphrey
Much like Stanley, Humphrey is a 2019 All-Pro who has dealt with injuries and declining play since then. He showed flashes of his past form last season, but played just 10 games due to injury. Humphrey is another player facing a make-or-break season in Baltimore, and his job now not only includes being the Ravens' top cornerback, but mentor rookies Nate Wiggins and T.J. Tampa.
