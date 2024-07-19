Texans Coach Honors Fallen Ravens Legend
Baltimore Ravens fans received heartbreaking news over the weekend when Super Bowl 47 hero Jacoby Jones tragically passed away on Sunday. Jones, who turned 40 just three days before his passing, is most remembered for his heroics in Baltimore, but his impact spans far and wide.
A New Orleans native who played collegiate ball at Lane College in Tennessee, Jones played for four NFL teams throughout his nine-year career. He began his career with the Houston Texans as a third-round pick in 2007, then signed with the Ravens in 2012, and finally spent time with both the San Diego Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers in 2015. So when he passed away, his former teammates from across the league sent an outpouring of support.
One such teamamte is Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, who played with Jones for five seasons in Houston. On Thursday morning, Ryans shared a heartfelt message after Jones' tragic passing.
“Just extending my sincere condolences to the Jones family,” Ryans said, per Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston. “Jacoby was a teammate of mine here for five years. When you talk about a guy who was fun spirited, loving, caring, great teammate, the dance machine, he was a fun guy to be around.
“He lit up any room that he walked into just with his great spirit. He’ll be truly missed. I was very saddened to hear the news of him passing. Just truly feel sorry for the family and for all of his teammates, all the lives that he has touched. Jacoby, I remember he always did a great job of working in camps and working with kids. He always did an excellent job of doing that. He’ll be missed.”
Both Ryans and Jones retired after the 2015 season, but they were able to reconnect fairly recently. The Ravens honored Jones before their Divisional Round playoff win over the Texans in January, and seeing his friend and former teammate honored in such a way was very emotional for Ryans.
“He was honored as a Ravens legend, so that was a proud moment for me to see him there honored, another organization, and to see him doing that with his son,” Ryans said. “It was a very special moment. My prayers are with him and praying for God’s strength and comfort for the family.”
The Ravens travel to face the Texans once again on Christmas Day, and with those two teams being the ones Jones spent the most time with, hopefully there can be some ceremony to honor his life on the holiday.
