Ravens Named Landing Spot For Former Cowboys CB
There aren't many positions on the Baltimore Ravens' roster that are definitively better than they were last year, but cornerback is widely-considered to be one of them.
Baltimore clearly made it a priority to upgrade the cornerback room this offseason, and they did just that by adding first-round pick Nate Wiggins and fourth-round pick T.J. Tampa. Yes, the Ravens lost some depth in Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin, but they more than made up for it with the two rookies.
Even taking all of that into consideration, there's no such thing as too much corner depth in the modern NFL. CBS Sports' Garrett Podell clearly subscribes to that belief, as he recently listed Baltimore as a potential landing spot for former star corner Stephon Gilmore, who spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys.
"Gilmore, along with [Marlon] Humphrey, could prove to be two great mentors for Wiggins. Plus, teaming up with two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson would allow the 12-year vet to remain in the Super Bowl hunt in his 13th season," Podell writes.
Gilmore, 33, would bring a great deal of experience as a former Defensive Player of the Year winner, and would come relatively cheap this late in the offseason.
The question is, do the Ravens really need him? They already have two solid veteran corners in Humphrey and Brandon Stephens, with the latter entering a contract year, and getting reps for Wiggins and Tampa is going to be very important. Maybe Gilmore could be good insurance if Tampa, who was recently placed on the PUP list but is expected to be back soon, falls behind schedule, but that seems like a stretch.
If Baltimore is going to make an addition in the secondary, then safety seems far more likely than cornerback. The Ravens depth at safety is far shakier than at cornerback, and with quality players like Justin Simmons and Eddie Jackson still available, they could easily add a key contributor late in the offseason.
For the record, Podell also listed the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions as possible landing spots for Gilmore, but ultimately predicted him to return to Dallas.
Gilmore is still a strong player even in his mid-30s, but just isn't what Baltimore needs right now.
