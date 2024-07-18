Five Storylines to Watch at Ravens Training Camp
With the Baltimore Ravens set to begin training camp in a matter of days, answers to some burning questions throughout the offseason will finally come to light.
While most agree that the Ravens are Super Bowl contenders once again, they have some serious questions to answer on both sides of the ball. Training camp will finally provide definitive answers, and those answers could define their season as a whole.
So, here are five storylines to watch throughout the next month or so.
Offensive Line Competition
Baltimore's offensive line has been by far the biggest question surrounding the team this offseason, and it's not hard to see why given that they lost three starters up front. The players in line to full those vacant roles are rookie Roger Rosengarten at right tackle, Ben Cleveland at right guard and Andrew Vorhees at left guard. Training camp will give these players a chance to officially lock themselves in as starters, or on the flip side, give others one last chance to make their case for the job.
Derrick Henry's Fit In The Offense
Henry, a former Offensive Player in the Year and one of the best running backs in the league, arrives in Baltimore with great hype, but also some questions. First is his workload, as he's had over 1,500 carries over the past five seasons. Second, albeit a much smaller one, is his fit in the offense, as while he played in a Tennessee Titans offense that primarily had the quarterback under center, Baltimore is one of the most shotgun-heavy offenses in the league. Todd Monken and Co. will surely accommodate Henry, but what will those accommodations look like?
Year 2 Under Todd Monken
Speaking of Monken, the progression of his offense in his second season with the Ravens will be fascinating to watch. Year 1 already showed great promise, as the offense was far more balanced than under previous offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Lamar Jackson turned in his best passing season yet. In Year 2, Jackson is expected to have a much greater command of the offense than before, which should be very exciting considering the growth he showed last year.
Pass Rush Revamp
The Ravens led the league with 60 sacks last season, but losses over the offseason, including top edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, could loom large. If the Ravens are to replace that lost production, they'll need greater contributions from players such as Odafe Oweh, who has yet to live up to his status as a first-round pick, and David Ojabo, who barely played in his first two seasons due to injuries. Adisa Isaac, a rookie third-round pick out of Penn State, would also be in that group, but the Ravens just placed him on the non-football injury list earlier this week.
New-Look Coaching Staff
As usual, Baltimore's coaching staff has undergone significant changes this offseason, particularly on defense. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald left to become head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, while defensive line coach/associate head coach Anthony Weaver and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson both accepted coordinator jobs elsewhere. New defensive coordinator Zach Orr, who the Ravens promoted from inside linebackers coach, will probably keep things familiar, but any differences from what came before will be worth watching.
