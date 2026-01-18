Three Candidates Ravens Should Choose for Second HC Interviews

With a boatload of candidates already brought in for interviews, and a few more on the way, the Baltimore Ravens have a few names to keep an eye on for round two.

Full transparency, their second round of interviews may be delayed due to the ongoing success of the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. If they truly want to pursue the likes of Broncos DC Vance Joseph or Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, they'll have to wait their turn.

Regardless, there are three candidates that stand out and deserve a second interview regardless. Knowing a guy like Kevin Stefanski is already off the board, things are heating up and the Ravens need to get things moving.

1. Chris Shula

We have completed an interview with Chris Shula for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/ZzdqmZYHaL — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 17, 2026

Depending on the outcome of Shula's next game, he could fall into the same category as Joseph and Kubiak. Regardless, this is a defensive guru that teams have been all over, and rightfully so.

Shula may not have any head coaching experience, but it's not like that's a make-or-break trait for this team. He's a Super Bowl Champion for a reason, and his mind could do wonders for a Ravens defense that desperately needs it.

2. Mike McDaniel

We have completed an interview with Mike McDaniel for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/31SpeCoLXJ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 16, 2026

Love him or hate him, one could only imagine what McDaniel could do in Baltimore. With a guy like Lamar Jackson running the show and Derrick Henry in the backfield, this team would be let loose in the best way possible.

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) congratulates running back Derrick Henry (22) on a touchdown run against the New England Patriots during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

McDaniel's time in Miami soured quite a few fans, but that doesn't mean he's not a great head coach. While he may be best suited long-term as an offensive coordinator, there are a ton of vacancies this year and McDaniel is undoubtedly filling one of them. For Ravens fans, they'll gladly take him over some of the other names on the market.

3. Brian Flores

We have completed an interview with Brian Flores for our head coach position. pic.twitter.com/okmnHWv1tv — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 13, 2026

Things are a bit confusing with the ongoing Flores lawsuit, but that doesn't mean Baltimore can't pursue him. The Ravens need to focus on someone who is going to make their defense better long-term, and Flores feels like the ideal candidate.

Flores is just a tick under .500 overall with his 24-25 head coaching record. For whatever reason, all of these former Dolphins coaches are flocking to Baltimore. At the end of the day, Flores has four Super Bowl rings that no one can take away from him. His success speaks for itself, and he deserves another chance at the helm.

Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!