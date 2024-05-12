Former Dolphins LB Named Candidate for Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens are relying on a very young group to get after the quarterback this season.
Baltimore hopes that Odafe Oweh can take another step after the team accepted his fifth-year option. Then, third-year pro David Ojabo could make an impact as he looks to be fully healthy for the first time in his NFL career. The Ravens also drafted Adisa Isaac in the third round to add some youth.
But there's always room to sign a veteran or two in an effort to add some experience to complement the youth.
The Athletic listed former Miami Dolphins linebacker Emmanuel Ogbah as someone the Ravens could sign before or during training camp.
"After a 5 1/2-sack season, Ogbah was released by the Miami Dolphins in February and has yet to find a new home," The Athletic writes. "The Ravens’ edge rush depth chart has filled up with the re-signing of Kyle Van Noy and the drafting of third-round pick Adisa Isaac to join returners Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson and Malik Hamm. The 30-year-old Ogbah, who has 42 1/2 career sacks, does offer some versatility — and the Ravens seem to sign a veteran pass rusher late every offseason."
Ogbah spent the first three years of his career in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns before he was traded in April 2019 to the Kansas City Chiefs. He won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs before taking his talents to South Beach to join the Dolphins. While he had to nine-sack seasons to start his tenure in Miami, he eventually reverted to a reserve role, but was still able to find ways to be productive.
Ogbah is looking for a similar role in the upcoming year, and if the Ravens are willing to offer that, he could be that veteran presence that could make Baltimore better.
