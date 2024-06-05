Ravens WR Grateful for Milestone Season
Baltimore Ravens receiver Nelson Agholor making it 10 years in the NFL seemed like a longshot at various points of his career, but he has, and is still a decently productive wideout to boot.
Agholor, 31, has been around the league quite a bit as he's now on his fourth NFL team. However, he appears to have found a home in Baltimore, and he couldn't think of a better team to celebrate a decade in the league with.
"Well, first of all, I'm blessed to be in Year 10," Agholor told reporters Tuesday. "Like, I mean, if you told me as a child [that] I played 10 years in the National Football League and feel the way I feel, I would scratch my head, because I feel amazing, [and] I have a lot of fun doing what I do. I can run all day and have a good time, so that's a blessing.
"But then to do it here – this place makes it even more enjoyable. This is family. This is home, familiarity and just a great group of dudes. From my quarterback, to the guys I play receiver with, to the guys I practice with every day on the defensive side of the ball, they make me better, but we also just enjoy each other. So, I couldn't be more happy that I get to play Year 10 in Baltimore and live here and do what I do."
In his first season in Baltimore, Agholor hauled in 35 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns, becoming a solid No. 3 or No. 4 option for Lamar Jackson. The Ravens decided to keep him around, inking him to a one-year extension in February.
A former much-maligned first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, Agholor has managed to carve out a solid role for himself over his career.
