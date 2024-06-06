Ravens Rookie Following In Father's Footsteps
It's rare for a father and son to both make the NFL, let alone play for the same team. This offseason, the Baltimore Ravens made that elusive dream come true.
Qadir Ismail, son of Ravens Super Bowl champion receiver Qadry Ismail, signed with Baltimore as an undrafted free agent in May. The younger Ismail received an invite to the Ravens' rookie minicamp, and had an impressive enough showing to earn a contract.
"I’m just proud of him. I think that’s the operative word is I’m just so proud of what he has done to put himself in this position," Qadry said, per WMAR. "You dream of it as a little kid and now, obviously, when you have kids you want to help them fulfill their dreams."
Despite being the son of a former NFL wideout, Qadir has taken a unique path to the NFL. He began his career as a quarterback, then converted to receiver at Villanova before transferring to Samford shortly after. Even then, he saw infrequent playing time throughout his entire college career.
The important part is that he's made it though, and he's determined to prove that he belongs.
"I thought he looked good. Overall I loved his energy. I loved how he was out there hustling and as a dad I could not be prouder," Qadry said. "I was all fan. I was sitting there and on the one route he caught a slant and ran up-field with it and I was like, 'Ahh. Okay. I have to be composed. I’m not going to jump out there and yell.'"
Qadir has an imposing frame at 6-6 and 215 pounds, a stark contrast to his dad who was 6-0 and less than 200 pounds in his playing days.
"My game was about the vertical. It was about beating you off the line of scrimmage and making big plays down the football field. Whereas my son because of his height, because of his catch radius - I think he has a tremendous catch radius - he has that ability to make those contested catches."
If Qadir wants to secure his spot on the 53-man roster, he'll need to show what makes him truly unique. The Ravens are notably lacking in bigger receivers, so perhaps he could carve out a role for himself in that way.
