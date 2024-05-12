Rookie OT Impressing Ravens With Athleticism
The Baltimore Ravens knew they were getting a strong player in Washington offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten, whom the team selected at No. 62 overall in last month's NFL Draft.
However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh never got a chance to see him work out in person before selecting him, so the pick came with a slight risk. However, those concerns eased when Rosengarten participated in rookie minicamp last weekend.
"[Roger] moves his feet really well, you saw that out here," Harbaugh said. "You see it on tape, and then you see it in person – because I hadn't watched him work out. I saw him in person in the championship game a little bit, but that's different. To see him in person out here moving his feet, I'm like 'OK, he's everything that we thought he would be athletically.' So, that's a big part of it."
At 6-6, 285 pounds, Rosengarten is a big human and one who will be difficult for opposing defensive lines to face in the years to come.
Rosengarten has the ability to play anywhere on the offensive line, which is an important feature to have for a team that has a few holes throughout the trenches. But Rosengarten's athleticism could give him an opportunity to be a Day 1 starter for the Ravens, now that he's been able to work out in front of Harbaugh.
