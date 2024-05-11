Ranking QB's Ravens Will Face in 2024
The Baltimore Ravens schedule is set to come out in a few days, but we already know the opponents the team will face.
Here's a quick ranking of each quarterback the Ravens will face in the upcoming season:
14) Bo Nix
The No. 12 overall pick in this year's draft is here by default. But he's expected to lead the Denver Broncos into a new era with Sean Payton coaching him on the sidelines.
13) Jayden Daniels
Like Nix, Daniels is here simply due to his rookie status. The No. 2 overall pick is expected to usher in a new chapter for the Washington Commanders.
12) Russell Wilson
The Broncos punted on Wilson just two years after a blockbuster move to acquire him. Now, he's set to face the Ravens twice this season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
11) Daniel Jones
Jones is coming off torn ACL, but he's expected to be back before the start of the season. He'll look to get his first win against the Ravens as the New York Giants' starting quarterback.
10) Gardner Minshew II
Minshew surprised many last season when he nearly led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs after Anthony Richardson went down with a season-ending injury. Now, he's leading the Las Vegas Raiders this season.
9) Baker Mayfield
A fresh, new contract for Mayfield was well-deserved after his year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
8) Deshaun Watson
Watson has won both of his meetings against the Ravens as a member of the Cleveland Browns. He'll look to tack on two more wins this season.
7) Dak Prescott
Prescott is entering a contract year, and that makes him and the Dallas Cowboys as a very dangerous option this season.
6) Justin Herbert
Herbert is 0-2 against the Ravens in his four-year career with the Los Angeles Chargers.
5) Jalen Hurts
Hurts is one of the few quarterbacks who can match Lamar Jackson's ability to run and throw the football. The meeting between the Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 could mark Hurts' first start against Jackson.
4) Joe Burrow
Burrow's season ended last season in his annual trip to Baltimore. Now, he and the Cincinnati Bengals are on a revenge tour.
3) C.J. Stroud
Stroud swung and missed twice against the Ravens in his rookie season. But his new-look Houston Texans are a legitimate threat in the AFC.
2) Josh Allen
Allen remains one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and is arguably the second-best quarterback from the 2018 draft class behind Jackson.
1) Patrick Mahomes
Mahomes hasn't beaten Jackson and the Ravens in the regular season since 2020, but the Kansas City Chiefs could look to change that stat this year.
