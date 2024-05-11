Raven Country

Ranking QB's Ravens Will Face in 2024

The Baltimore Ravens schedule for the upcoming season is about to be released. Who will they face?

Jeremy Brener

Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs
Jan 28, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens schedule is set to come out in a few days, but we already know the opponents the team will face.

Here's a quick ranking of each quarterback the Ravens will face in the upcoming season:

14) Bo Nix

The No. 12 overall pick in this year's draft is here by default. But he's expected to lead the Denver Broncos into a new era with Sean Payton coaching him on the sidelines.

13) Jayden Daniels

Like Nix, Daniels is here simply due to his rookie status. The No. 2 overall pick is expected to usher in a new chapter for the Washington Commanders.

12) Russell Wilson

The Broncos punted on Wilson just two years after a blockbuster move to acquire him. Now, he's set to face the Ravens twice this season as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

11) Daniel Jones

Jones is coming off torn ACL, but he's expected to be back before the start of the season. He'll look to get his first win against the Ravens as the New York Giants' starting quarterback.

10) Gardner Minshew II

Minshew surprised many last season when he nearly led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs after Anthony Richardson went down with a season-ending injury. Now, he's leading the Las Vegas Raiders this season.

9) Baker Mayfield

A fresh, new contract for Mayfield was well-deserved after his year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

8) Deshaun Watson

Watson has won both of his meetings against the Ravens as a member of the Cleveland Browns. He'll look to tack on two more wins this season.

7) Dak Prescott

Prescott is entering a contract year, and that makes him and the Dallas Cowboys as a very dangerous option this season.

6) Justin Herbert

Herbert is 0-2 against the Ravens in his four-year career with the Los Angeles Chargers.

5) Jalen Hurts

Hurts is one of the few quarterbacks who can match Lamar Jackson's ability to run and throw the football. The meeting between the Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles in 2024 could mark Hurts' first start against Jackson.

4) Joe Burrow

Burrow's season ended last season in his annual trip to Baltimore. Now, he and the Cincinnati Bengals are on a revenge tour.

3) C.J. Stroud

Stroud swung and missed twice against the Ravens in his rookie season. But his new-look Houston Texans are a legitimate threat in the AFC.

2) Josh Allen

Allen remains one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL and is arguably the second-best quarterback from the 2018 draft class behind Jackson.

1) Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes hasn't beaten Jackson and the Ravens in the regular season since 2020, but the Kansas City Chiefs could look to change that stat this year.

Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.