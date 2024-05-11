Ravens Rookie Responds to Weight Criticism
Coming into the 2024 NFL Draft, very little was deemed as a flaw for Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins. The one thing knocking the Baltimore Ravens first-round pick was his light weight.
Weighing just a little more than 180 pounds, Wiggins is one of the lighter players in the league, but he isn't worried about his size.
"When people bring up my weight, I just say look at film," Wiggins said on "Glenn Clark Radio" on Thursday. "You don't really see folks pushing me around."
Wiggins isn't wrong, but college is far different from the pros. The athleticism and size of the athletes is at a higher caliber. That isn't to say Wiggins can't reach that, but it is a valid concern for some teams, and possibly why he slid all the way to the bottom of the first round.
However, the Ravens never had that concern with Wiggins.
"There's this perception that Nate is this skinny, skinny guy," general manager Eric DeCosta said. "I don't look at it as much of a problem. I think there's an opportunity to get him stronger; I think we do a good job of that. I saw a guy that was a competitive player. I saw a guy that wanted to be a physical player. Getting stronger is only going to help his game. If you love his game right now, you have to be really excited about what he could be."
Ultimately, Wiggins will have to spend a bulk of the offseason, training camp and regular season to grow a little more in hopes of being able to keep up with some of the stronger receivers in the NFL. But if he's able to make that leap and maintain his strong football IQ, he will emerge as a cornerstone for the Ravens.
