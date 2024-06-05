Former Ravens Safety Hasn't Forgotten Trade
The Baltimore Ravens' addition of Kyle Hamilton has been fantastic for the defense overall, but it came at the cost of alienating a key player.
Chuck Clark, who had been a clear-cut starter for the Ravens, was less than thrilled that the team drafted his apparent replacement and even requested a trade shortly after. He stuck around for the 2022 season, but the Ravens eventually granted his trade request when they sent him to the New York Jets in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.
More than a year later, Clark still thinks about how his time in Baltimore came to an end.
“I mean, I ain’t forgot about that,” Clark told reporters, per the Associated Press. “I’ve still got that chip on my shoulder. But I think going through that injury process, it just gave me a new gratitude and gratefulness for this game. I’ve still got a lot to prove. I missed the whole year.
“People might be like, ‘Oh, he lost a step.’ Yeah, all right. Watch.”
As Clark alluded to, he missed the entire 2023 season with a torn ACL he suffered during OTAs. The 29-year-old barely missed any time during his tenure in Baltimore, so not playing football for so long was a very strange feeling.
“I couldn’t believe it when it did happen,” Clark said. “I wasn’t accepting it, you know? So I was like, ‘I’m moving around. It’s just not true.’”
A 2017 sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, Clark accounted for 384 total tackles, 32 passes defended and five interceptions throughout his six seasons in Baltimore. He was a good player for the Ravens, but they seem very happy with their current safety duo of Hamilton and Marcus Williams.
Make sure you bookmark Ravens Country for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!