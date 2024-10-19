Game Has Somehow Gotten Slower for Ravens' Lamar Jackson
When a player wins two MVP awards in a five-year span, that usually represents the peak of his career. For Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, though, that's not quite the case.
Jackson won MVP in 2019 and 2023, but is playing arguably his best ball early this season. Through six games, he's completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,529 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions while adding 403 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. If he keeps up this pace - obviously easier said than done - he could easily take home his second-straight MVP award and third overall.
It's remarkable to see Jackson continue to grow even after an incredible career to this point, yet his secret to this season' success is not physical, but mental. On Thursday, the superstar quarterback revealed how much more comfortable he feels compared to years past.
"I just feel like everything is slowing down even more just from the [seven] years I've been in the league and seeing all types of defenses, seeing all types of blitzes – everything is just second nature right now," Jackson told reporters. "So, I'm just trying to be a better player myself each and every year, so I'll just say everything is slowing down. That's what's helping it."
Part of the reason for that added comfortability is being in Year 2 under offensive coordinator Todd Monken. The former Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator worked wonders in his first season in Baltimore, and now with a year of experience, his offense is thriving even more.
"[It's] the same terminology [and] just hearing it [for] a year and being involved in it [for] a year and just talking with [Monken] about things that I see on the field, what I don't see, and just hearing his take on [certain] plays," Jackson said. "It's a team effort – it's not just me doing it myself – it's everybody involved, and everyone is talking about their plans, and what they're seeing out there on the field or in the film room."
Jackson has been one of the best players in the league for essentially his entire time as a starter, yet he's never been one to buy into the hype. Rather, it's all about helping the team win when it matters, as cliche as that sounds.
"I know how it feels to be 0-2," Jackson said. "I really don't care about the hype – not just being 0-2 – I just know how the NFL works. It's 'Any Given Sunday.' So, I'm not going to dwell on an MVP trophy or anything like that – I never have. Even when I won it, I never dwelled on it. It was just about me trying to win each and every game I'm in, and [it's the] same thing now. I'm still trying to win these games to get to February and win in February."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!