Ravens CB Returns To Practice After Setback
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Arthur Maulet has yet to play this season following arthroscopic knee surgery during training camp, but his return is drawing closer.
On Thursday, the veteran nickel back returned to practice for the first time since Oct. 2, when he injured his hamstring in the first day of his return window. The Ravens have until Wednesday to activate him off injured reserve, but it seems like a very good bet that he'll be ready to go by then.
When Maulet returns, the Ravens will have some interesting decisions to make in the secondary. Rookie Nate Wiggins has seen most of his playing time on the outside recently, with Marlon Humphrey primarily in the slot. With Maulet back in the lineup, there could be a major shakeup as to who plays where.
Elsewhere on the injury report running back Rasheen Ali (ankle) and defensive tackle Broderick Washington (knee) were both limited participants alongside Maulet. Ali made his first NFL appearance in last week's win over the Washington Commanders, though only as a special teams player. Washington missed that game due to his knee injury.
Linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harty (knee) and defensive end Brent Urban (illness) all missed Thursday's practice. Harrison did not suit up for the game against Washington, but Harty and Urban did in a limited capacity.
The Ravens travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.
