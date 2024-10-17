Ravens Should Target Former AFC North WR
The Baltimore Ravens are in need of a wide receiver, and while they were unable to land Davante Adams, there are still plenty of other options available.
The thing is, the Ravens don't have to acquire a bona fide star. Simply adding a solid contributor could go a long way in helping their aerial attack.
The Tennessee Titans may have one such pass-catcher to offer, and no; it's not DeAndre Hopkins.
It's Tyler Boyd.
The Titans signed Boyd as a part of their offseason spending spree, expecting that he would step up as the club's No. 3 receiver behind Hopkins and Calvin Ridley.
Funny enough, Boyd has more catches (13) than Ridley nine) and has nearly as many as Hopkins (14) through Tennessee's first five games of the season.
But the 29-year-old is on a one-year deal, and with the Titans already appearing to be out of the playoff race, trading him before the Nov. 5 deadline certainly makes sense.
After all, Tennessee may have to undergo a serious roster reconstruction next March, and it seems hard to imagine that Boyd will want to stick around for that.
The Ravens, on the other hand, are genuine Super Bowl contenders and could offer him a pretty defined role as the No. 2 receiver after Zay Flowers.
Boyd would almost surely come fairly cheap for Baltimore, as the Ravens would probably be able to nab him for a fifth-round draft pick (or later). The veteran has had a very productive career, and considering that he spent the first eight years of his NFL tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore fans are very familiar with him.
He has a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt, and last season, he caught 67 passes for 667 yards and a couple of touchdowns as the Bengals' third receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Boyd is sure-handed, a terrific route runner and a wide out with plenty of experience. He represents exactly what the Ravens need.
Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta should absolutely place a call to Tennessee to inquire about Boyd's availability in the coming weeks.
