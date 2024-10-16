Ravens Should Trade for Giants Underrated Pass Rusher
The Baltimore Ravens' pass rush took a hit this past offseason when they lost both Jadeveon Clowney and Patrick Queen to free agency.
While the Ravens have still managed to log 19 sacks through their first six games of 2024, they could absolutely use another piece along the edge, especially considering how much their pass defense has languished early on.
One such player that could be available is New York Giants edge rusher Azeez Ojulari.
Ojulari is coming off of an impressive Week 6 performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in which he posted four tackles and two sacks, giving him 14 tackles and three sacks on the season.
The 24-year-old is in the final year of his deal, and with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux in front of him in the Giants' rotation, he does not seem all that likely to re-sign.
With Thibodeaux currently sidelined due to an injury, Ojulari will be seeing an uptick in playing time, and we already saw that this past Sunday, which could further build his trade value.
The University of Georgia product was selected by New York in the second round of the NFL Draft and got off to a fast start, racking up 49 stops and eight sacks during his rookie campaign. He then went on to total eight sacks in 18 games between 2022 and 2023.
Ojulari has shown clear signs of potential and already has some solid productivity on his resume, so he would instantly help Baltimore's defense.
Given his contract situation, he also probably wouldn't be too expensive. The Ravens may be able to get away with acquiring him for a mid-round draft pick, which could represent a potential steal for a team aiming to make a Super Bowl run.
Baltimore did recently add Yannick Ngakoue, but it could definitely stand to add another body to its stable of pass rushers.
Ojulari isn't a star, but he is solid, and there is no question that he would help the Ravens.
We'll see if Baltimore tries to make a push for him between now and the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.
