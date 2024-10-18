Ravens Preparing for 'Tremendous Matchup Problem' vs. Bucs
For a Baltimore Ravens passing defense that has largely struggled this season, few teams are worse to face than one who has one of the best receiving tandems in football.
Unfortunately for the Ravens, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are next on the list and boast the dynamic duo of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at receiver. Head coach John Harbaugh didn't mince words about how difficult it will be to stop Evans and Godwin for a defense allowing the second-most passing yards per game this season.
"[Mike Evans and Chris Godwin pose] tremendous matchup problems," Harbaugh said. "They have two of the best, and they put those guys in spots – usually [No.] 14 [Chris Godwin]'s in the slot, usually [No.] 13 [Mike Evans is] out there at X. You single [Evans] up, he's a problem, and then you have [No.] 14 in the slot – if you single him up, he's a problem. They're both catch-and-run players; they're both contested-catch players."
Godwin has gotten off to a terrific start for the Buccaneers, catching 43 passes for 511 yards and five touchdowns. Evans has also gotten off to a solid start with 25 catches for 310 yards and five touchdowns. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield has thrown for 1,489 yards and his 15 passing touchdowns lead the NFL.
The Bucs offense is tied for second in points per game (29.7) this season.
Evans has been a beacon of consistency despite the turnover Tampa Bay has had at quarterback even before it landed Tom Brady in 2020 and Mayfield in 2023. The 6-foot-5 receiver is the only player in NFL history to begin their career with over 1,000 receiving yards in 10 consecutive seasons. At his size, Evans is also one of, if not the league's best at making contested catches.
"You're talking about one-on-one against Mike Evans – you have to do a good job at the line first of all; maintain position when he releases, because he's so strong on the release, and then down the field be in position when the ball comes that way so you have a chance to make a play on the ball," Harbaugh said.
Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was also effusive in his praise of Evans and the longevity he has displayed in his career and he was also complimentary of Godwin's play.
"I was young watching [Mike Evans] and Johnny Manziel light it up at [Texas] A&M [University]," He's been in the league [for] 10-plus years now and [had many] 1,000-yard seasons and all that stuff. He's definitely one of the better wide receivers of my generation, just growing up, and they have Chris Godwin who's been good there awhile."
The Ravens (4-2) and Buccaneers (4-2) clash on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium.
