Ravens Request HC Interview With Former Commanders OC

With the Baltimore Ravens' head coach search hot and heavy, there are more names being added for coaches being brought in for interviews.

So far, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and passing game coordinator Davis Webb were the first to be interviewed for the job that was once held by John Harbaugh. A new name has surfaced with former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury getting an interview request from the Ravens, according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini.

Source: Former Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury has received head coaching interview requests from the Titans and Ravens. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 8, 2026

Kingsbury recently mutually parted ways with the Commanders after two years as their offensive coordinator. He was also previously the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2019 to 2022, going 28-37-1 and appearing in one playoff game in 2021.

Kliff Kingsbury could be what Lamar Jackson needs in Ravens offense

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

During his time with the Commanders, Kingsbury had a strong relationship with quarterback Jayden Daniels, who plays a similar style to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, both of whom are mobile quarterbacks. Daniels was a star in his rookie season, but injuries set him back this past year.

While there were questions about how the Commanders were using Daniels in the offense, with quarterback-designed runs despite injury concerns, Kingsbury still got a lot out of the young quarterback and developed well with him. The strong relationship between the two is big for Jackson.

This past season, there were issues between Jackson and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the two did not see eye to eye on how the offense should run. Baltimore's offense struggled, ranking 16th in total offense and in the bottom five in passing.

The Ravens are looking for a head coach who can have a strong connection with Jackson and unleash him in the offense. There may not be a coach in the coaching carousel who could use Jackson's skill set better than Kingsbury.

There might be some concerns about Kingsbury running more of a college-style offense by spreading the unit out, but it does leave more room for creativity in using the skill players in so many ways. This would work well for Jackson as Kingsbury can get him out running and moving out of the pocket to make a throw.

It may not be a high percentage chance that Kingsbury gets hired as a head coach, but it would be a strong option to be the offensive coordinator, as he has found success in his time in the NFL. Baltimore might have a good candidate on their hands and someone Jackson would approve of.

