Bills OC is Possible Candidate for Jesse Minter's Ravens Staff

The Baltimore Ravens made the move that fans were hoping they would make as they hired Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to be the new head coach.

Minter signed a five-year contract with the Ravens to become the fourth head coach in franchise history. He had spent the last two years running the defense for the Chargers, working under John Harbaugh's brother, Jim Harbaugh.

The next big question from the news is who will be part of Minter's staff in Baltimore. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports that Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady was the last head coach interview of the day before they hired Minter, but the Ravens could still consider Brady as the team's next offensive coordinator.

The Ravens did their last head coaching interview today with Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who now is a potential OC candidate for Baltimore as Jesse Minter fills out his staff.



Brady also interviewed Wednesday for Buffalo’s head coaching job. pic.twitter.com/sFVNMB8OBL — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2026

Joe Brady might still land in Baltimore after all as the Ravens' OC

Brady has had a lot of success over the last three years running the Bills' offense and helping evolve Josh Allen and the unit from a pass-heavy system to a more balanced attack. The Bills are coming off an 11-6 season that saw them as the number one rushing attack in the NFL, but they still decided to fire head coach Sean McDermott.

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady

There are still a lot of dominoes that need to fall, but Brady would be a perfect fit in Baltimore, running the offense. He will have another mobile quarterback in Lamar Jackson, who will make it easy to run the football with Derrick Henry.

Brady has proven with the Bills that he doesn't need star receivers to have an effective unit, but would arguably have more to work with in Baltimore. With Zay Flowers' blazing speed and Mark Andrews at tight end, the Ravens are already set with good pass catchers, but could add one more to replace DeAndre Hopkins, who will be a free agent.

It would be good for Minter to have an experienced offensive coordinator in there who can run the offense for Brady, so he can speed up the process of fixing the defense that needs help after a shaky 2025 performance. Brady has worked with superstar MVP quarterbacks before as well, so the transition from Allen to Jackson should be a smooth one for them.

A lot is going to depend on what happens with the Bills' head coaching job, whether they go with Brady or someone else, so Ravens fans will have to monitor that. Minter will have a lot of work to do with the coaching staff and hope that Brady might be along for the ride to get Baltimore back in the Super Bowl hunt.

