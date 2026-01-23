What Should Jesse Minter's First Move Be With Ravens?

Now that the Baltimore Ravens have hired former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as their new head coach, everybody​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is discussing defensive line depth and pass rushers.

But former HC John Harbaugh didn't have a defense problem in Baltimore; he had a Lamar Jackson problem. The two-time MVP finished 2025 with a 62.7 completion percentage and 8.4 yards per attempt, throwing only 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Despite an 8-9 record that kept them out of the playoffs, the Ravens scored 24.9 points per game. That is not a nightmare for a defensive coordinator. That is an offensive system on the verge of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌collapse. For his first act as HC, Minter must get it right when it comes to hiring a new offensive coordinator.

Connection Before Gameplan

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ initial step Minter and his OC take is something that can not be achieved in the practice field, but has to be done in the locker room. There were reports of friction between Jackson and former OC Todd Monken, so someone new is the key to fostering connection between the star QB and the coaching staff.

While Jackson is definitely not disappointed by the lack of defensive schemes in Baltimore, he is frustrated that the offense has stalled even though the supporting cast is still at an elite level.

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,595 yards and scored 16 touchdowns. Mark Andrews is still one of the most dangerous tight ends in the league. Still, Jackson delivered a low QBR of 62.7 in 13 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌games.

The Offensive Coordinator Hire Sets the Tone

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ truth of the matter is, Minter is quite limited in his options if he wants to continue running defensive details while also calling plays on offense.

He can't just hire any offensive coordinator; the decision has to be spot-on and out of any defensive philosophy. Matt Nagy, Kliff Kingsbury and Joe Brady have all gone through interviews for the Ravens. Each of them has a proven track record in innovating and modernizing the offensive systems.

Hiring one of these three coaches will strongly show Lamar that the changes being brought are not just on the defensive side of the team but rather full blown changes with him at the very core.

If ever Minter decides to go conservative or opts to keep the offensive infrastructure of the previous year, the trust of Jackson will be lost even before the training camp ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌starts.

Defense​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is important, however, it is only that way when your most valuable player quarterback is in agreement and given the power. His first step is to lock it down with an offensive coordinator hire that shouts a new approach, not staying the same. Then, building a relationship with Jackson will have the Ravens turning from a team that was 8-9 last season, to a real contender for the Super ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌Bowl.

