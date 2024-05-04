Raven Country

When Will Ravens Schedule Be Revealed?

The Baltimore Ravens will now their 2024 NFL Schedule very soon.

The Baltimore Ravens will soon know when they will be playing their games for the upcoming season.

According to FOX Sports, the NFL will announce its schedule for the 2024 season on Thursday, May 9. The league tweeted out a promotional video for the schedule release, but it only stated that it would come this month.

Last year, the schedule was released on May 11, the second Thursday of the month, so it would make sense for the league to follow the same formula as it did a year ago.

The Ravens are scheduled to play the following teams for the upcoming season:

2024 Home Opponents: Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles

2024 Away Opponents: Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Ravens could play a number of teams on national TV this upcoming season, including the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The Ravens could also be the Chiefs' Week 1 opponent to open up the season.

The Ravens will also have the chance to play teams like the Steelers, Texans and Bills in primetime. Top-tier NFL teams like the Ravens usually see about five or six nationally-televised games, so there's opportunity to have maximum eyeballs on the team throughout the year.

