Ravens Reveal Preseason Schedule
All the focus on Wednesday night was rightfully on the Baltimore Ravens unveiling their regular season schedule, but the team also revealed its three-game preseason schedule at the same time.
Unsurprisingly, the Ravens are playing exclusively NFC teams in the preseason, and all of them are relatively close to home. Baltimore will also host two preseason games and travel for one - like every AFC team - as compensation for having eight home games and nine road games during the regular season.
The Ravens' first preseason game comes against a familiar foe in the Philadelphia Eagles at home, with kickoff time set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 9. With Baltimore and Philadelphia being less than 100 miles apart, these two teams meet quite frequently in the preseason, and they even met last year in the Charm City. This is also a rare case of teams meeting in the preseason and regular season, as the Ravens host the Eagles in Week 13.
Next up is another home game against a fellow bird team, with the Ravens hosting the Atlanta Falcons at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17. This preseason matchup is quite a bit less common, as the last time the two teams met was in 2015. Interestingly, that was Baltimore's last preseason loss before going on a remarkable 24-game winning streak in such games.
Finally, the Ravens play their lone road preseason game when they travel to face the Green Bay Packers at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. This is another less common preseason matchup, as the two teams last played in 2019.
Interestingly, Baltimore's preseason schedule doesn't include a game against the Washington Commanders, informally known as "The Battle of the Beltway," for the first time since 2017. It could be because the two teams meet in the regular season, but that hasn't stopped them in the past and it didn't stop them from playing the Eagles this preseason.
