Saints Day 3 Draft Guide: What Will They Do And Who Will They Take?

Day 3 of the NFL Draft is already here, and the Saints could do a lot of things with five picks at their disposal currently.

It's the last day of the draft, and there's still plenty of good players out there for the Saints to grab. Naturally, that means other teams are in the same boat. New Orleans looks to build off two strong selections, as they took Taliese Fuaga with the first selection and then traded up with the Packers to grab Kool-Aid McKinstry, a player who they had graded out as their number two player on their board going into Friday evening.

It's going to be a long day, and we'll be there for it all. Here's what you need to know for Day 3 of the NFL Draft and what the Saints may do.

NFL Draft Schedule

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, Apr. 28 at 11 a.m. CT (5 Minutes Per Pick for 101-220, 4 Minutes Per Pick for 221-257)

HOW TO WATCH: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

HOW TO STREAM: YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV and Sling TV

FULL NFL DRAFT ORDER: Rounds 1-7

Saints 2024 Draft Picks

  • Round 1, 14th Overall - Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
  • Round 2, 41st Overall (via GB) - Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
  • Round 5, 150th Overall
  • Round 5, 170th Overall (Compensatory)
  • Round 5, 175th Overall (Compensatory)
  • Round 6, 199th Overall (via PHI)
  • Round 7, 239th Overall (via DEN)

What to Expect From the Saints On Day 3

KEY NEEDS: OL, DT, WR, TE, DB

The Saints have five picks to make, for the time being. Will they actually make them all? Probably not. One of the things to keep an eye on is whether or not they trade up into the fourth round. I like the idea of dealing with Jacksonville to get No. 116 from them, as they have had familiar dealings with them in the past. Plus, the Jaguars also have pick No. 114.

As get into the final rounds, one other thing to remember is that we should see a lot of FCS and HBCU prospects on the table, as well as the undrafted rookie free agent madness getting under way. You're likely not going to get an instant starter and this could be more projects, but when you do hit in these later rounds, it's a thing of beauty. New Orleans scooped up Jordan Howden and A.T. Perry in Rounds 5-6 last year, and look how well that turned out.

John's Cloud Of Players For The Saints To Target/Watch

  • Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forest
  • Kitan Oladapo, S, Oregon State
  • Javon Foster, OT, Mizzou
  • Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville
  • Jalen Green, EDGE, James Madison
  • Eric Watts, EDGE, UCONN
  • Brenden Rice, WR, USC
  • Jaylen Harrell, EDGE, Michigan
  • Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire
  • Tarheeb Still, CB, Maryland
  • Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
  • Erick All, TE, Iowa
  • Beaux Limmer, IOL, Arkansas
  • Qwan'tez Stiggers, CB, CFL
  • Levi Drake Rodriguez, DL, Texas A&M Commerce
  • Jontrey Hunter, LB, Georgia State
  • Jarveon Howard, RB, Alcorn
  • Zareon Hayes, EDGE, Alabama A&M
  • Sundiata Anderson, DL, Grambling
  • Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa
  • Jordan Magee, LB, Temple
  • Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson
  • Kalen King, CB, Penn State
  • Jha'Quan Jackson, WR, Tulane
  • Christian Mahogany, OL, Boston College
  • Tory Taylor, P, Iowa

Saints Draft Coverage (Video)

Saints Draft Outlooks

Saints Draft Profiles

