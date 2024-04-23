Guard Looks Like A Deep Position If The Saints Look To Fortify Their Offensive Line In The NFL Draft
It's well-documented that the New Orleans Saints are in desperate need of an upgrade at offensive tackle. The Saints are expected to address this with the 14th overall selection in the first round of the draft on Thursday. Less talked about is the fact that New Orleans needs far better play from the offensive guard spot.
Cesar Ruiz, a 2020 first round choice, regressed a bit after finally having a breakout campaign in 2022. James Hurst, a normally dependable veteran, struggled greatly last season. Andrus Peat, a three-time Pro Bowler at guard, replaced a benched Trevor Penning at left tackle and is now a free agent. Despite ineffective play and injuries up front, Nick Saldiveri was only able to see the field for 18 snaps after the Saints traded up to get him in the fourth round last year.
It's possible that the Saints bring back Peat or Trai Turner, who missed all of last year with injury. They may also believe that Hurst can bounce back or that Saldiveri develops as expected. It is just as possible that New Orleans addresses both tackle and guard with early draft picks.
The Saints News Network has already previewed guards Christian Haynes (Connecticut) and Javion Cohen (Miami) earlier this offseason. Today, we take a closer look at six of the other top-rated players at this position.
Graham Barton - Duke; 6'5" & 313-Lbs.
Graham Barton played most of his Blue Devils career at left tackle, where he earned back-to-back 1st Team ALL-ACC honors in 2022 and 2023. He possesses a high-level blend of core strength, technique, and leverage.
Barton explodes into his run blocks at the snap and is a tremendous finisher. With a powerful stance and balance, he presents a formidable wall in pass protection. He has great hand placement and reacts to counter moves with excellent agility. He'll pull or get to the second level of a defense with outstanding effectiveness. Barton has potentially elite awareness and vision for help situations and picking up extra rushers.
Despite his height, Barton's arms are a little on the shorter side, which projects for a probable move inside. He's not experienced at the interior spots, which could lead to a larger learning curve. Barton must continue to refine his footwork and technique to maximize his strength in matchups against elite NFL interior defenders.
Graham Barton will be the first interior lineman selected and may be the only one off the board in the first round. Even with a likely move inside, he projects as a Day 1 starter. Barton's positional versatility makes him an outside possibility for the Saints if they trade down from 14 or all the top tackles are off the board at that selection.
Cooper Beebe - Kansas State; 6'3" & 322-Lbs.
Cooper Beebe started at both tackle spots and left guard in the last three seasons at Kansas State. He'd earn 1st Team All-Big 12 honors at left tackle in 2021, then followed that with back-to-back All-Big 12 selections at left guard over the last two seasons for the Wildcats.
Beebe is a player who relies on pure power as a road grader for the running game and an immovable wall as a pass protector. He has terrific upper body technique and balance, maintaining both on pulling assignments. A ''phone booth brawler'', he has a formidable drive off the ball for the running attack but shows outstanding reaction to counters as a pass blocker.
Average athleticism can limit Beebe's effectiveness outside, as he can also be a little slow to get into his stance. He doesn't have great lateral agility, so he will have trouble against speed or in space from a spread alignment. His shorter arms allow defenders to get into his body, affecting his leverage and ability to sustain blocks.
Cooper Beebe is expected to be a Day 2 pick, perhaps as early as the second round. He has a legitimate chance at a starting role immediately, especially in a power offense. He has upside as an interior pass blocker but will be an instant asset for any team's inside rushing attack.
Brandon Coleman - TCU; 6'5" & 313-Lbs.
A versatile blocker who has started inside and at both tackle spots, Brandon Coleman is coming off a 2nd Team All-Big 12 season for the Horned Frogs. He projects to guard in the NFL but has the wingspan and pass protection skills to fill in at tackle.
Coleman plays with consistent power and leverage on each snap. He demonstrates a strong technique in pass protection, with a solid anchor against power rushers and an agile slide to combat counters and speed rushers. He'll also get consistent push at the point of attack for the running game and is quick enough to pull and get to the second level efficiently.
Coleman must improve his core anchor, especially if he moves inside. Just average athletically, he'll need to develop better hand placement and short-area quickness to avoid reaching rather than sliding to react to peripheral defenders.
Brandon Coleman has slid a little under the radar compared to the other projected guards in this class. Nevertheless, he'll still be a mid-round selection (3rd-early 5th) with the overall skill set to be a draft steal and instant anchor for an offensive line.
Zak Zinter - Michigan; 6'6" & 309-Lbs.
A consistent performer for the Wolverines power attack, Zak Zinter is coming off back-to-back 1st Team All-Big 10 selections and All-American honors in 2023. Experienced, Zinter had over 30 consecutive starts before a broken leg ended his 2023 campaign early.
Zinter has top-tier technique combined with outstanding strength. He routinely controls defenders inside, often mauling them with his formidable power. He'll maintain his technique on short pulling assignments and will flatten linebackers at the second level. He sets a powerful anchor in pass protection but also fires off with incredible force for the running game.
Medicals have reportedly checked out on Zinter's leg injury, so he should be ready for offseason activities. With only average quickness, he has struggled against athletic defenders in the past. His overall agility could be an issue in space and spread formations. He'll need to improve his quickness at the snap to minimize these issues.
Zak Zinter is likely to come off the board in the third or fourth round, perhaps late in the second if a team likes his fit for their scheme. He brings value because of his strength and technical skills, both of which should be more than enough to make up for his athletic shortcomings.
Dominick Puni - Kansas; 6'5" & 315-Lbs.
An offensive tackle at Central Michigan from 2018 to 2021, Dominick Puni was a guard upon his transfer to Kansas in 2022. Then, back to left tackle for the Jayhawks last season, which ended in a 1st Team All-Big 12 selection.
With excellent agility for his size, Puni is a more advanced pass protector than run blocker at this stage. He works angles very well with terrific footwork and is outstanding as a move blocker on pulls and screens. Puni has a wide frame that can add more bulk. He has the IQ and blocking style that would be a great fit in a zone-blocking scheme.
Puni has gotten knocked backwards too often against powerful linemen, so will certainly need to improve his base and lower body strength. This goes hand-in-hand with needing to show more power as a run blocker. His hand placement also needs refinement for better overall leverage.
Dominick Puni is projected to come off the board between midway through Day 2 to early Day 3. Being an outstanding pass blocker gives him a great chance at contributing immediately. Additional power gives him the upside of a potential Pro Bowl-level player.
Christian Mahogany - Boston College; 6'3" & 314-Lbs.
A three-year starter and two-time All-ACC selection, Christian Mahogany was one of the few consistent bright spots for Boston College. He's a human bulldozer that relies on raw power and looks to maul and dominate opponents.
Mahogany is an excellent drive blocker that paves the way for the running game as a formidable lead. He has enough agility to be effective on pulling plays and screens. As a pass blocker, he sets a good base against power rushers and shows impressive recognition of blitzes, stunts, and necessary double-team pickups.
After missing 2022 with an ACL injury, Mahogany bounced back to earn 1st Team All-ACC honors. Still, medical concerns could affect his status for some teams. He also has less than average agility and footwork. This has left him vulnerable to athletic defenders or in spread alignments, especially in lateral reactions.
In a typical year, Christian Mahogany would likely be a Day 2 choice because of his natural strength and run blocking ability. With so many athletic linemen in this draft class, Mahogany likely slips to a Day 3 selection. Still, he could be a draft steal because his presence should vastly upgrade a team's running game and his vision gives him upside as a pass blocker.
Guards are an often overlooked commodity in the NFL Draft, yet most coaches recognize their importance. The run on interior blockers could begin as early as the second round. New Orleans holds the 45th overall pick (second round) and not another selection until the fifth round (#150).
The Saints may pull the trigger at 45 on a guard, double dipping at offensive line after an expected pick of a tackle in the first. If they don't, they may have to trade back into the third or fourth rounds or hope that the run on interior linemen starts later if they hope to get one.