Four Small-School Prospects Who Could Be The Latest NFL Draft Gems For The New Orleans Saints
Few teams have had more success than the New Orleans Saints at finding small-school talent at the offensive skill positions late in the NFL Draft or as undrafted rookies.
• Marques Colston, WR (Hofstra)
• Lance Moore, WR (Toledo)
• Chris Ivory, RB (Tiffin)
• Khiry Robinson, RB (West Texas A&M)
• Deonte Harris, WR (Assumption)
• Rashid Shaheed, WR (Weber St.)
Each of these six players had almost immediate impacts upon joining the Saints despite a perceived lack of competition at the collegiate level. Colston, a seventh-round pick in 2006, is arguably the greatest receiver in franchise history. He and Moore, undrafted and cut by the Browns in 2005, are both in the Saints Hall of Fame.
Harris, now Deonte Harty, was an All-Pro kick returner as a rookie after going undrafted in 2019. Shaheed, undrafted in 2022, was an All-Pro kick returner last year and is rapidly developing as a game-breaking wideout.
Here's a look at some potential small-school steals at both running back and wide receiver that the Saints may look at late in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Jalen Coker, WR - Holy Cross; 6'1" & 208-Lbs.
Jalen Coker dominated Ivy League defenses for the Crusaders, averaging 52 catches and 867 yards the last three seasons while scoring 26 touchdowns over the last two campaigns. He capped off his senior year with 59 receptions for 1,035 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Coker has terrific ball skills, outstanding hands, and is able to adjust his routes like a seasoned pro. He disguises his route breaks reasonably well and works through traffic with an excellent feel for zone coverages. With elite leaping ability, Coker is able to high-point throws with exceptional timing.
Facing a significant jump in competition from the Ivy League, Coker must prove that he can get separation against NFL defenses. Lacking top-end speed, he'll have to expand his route tree and improve route precision to get that separation. Despite decent size, Coker can also get hung up against press coverage.
Jalen Coker has the ball-tracking skills to work his way into a starting role on the outside. He shows an excellent feel for coverages and a natural nose for both the football and the end zone.
Jha'Quan Jackson, WR - Tulane; 5'9" & 188-Lbs.
Jha'Quan Jackson was a versatile part of an athletic Green Wave offense that stressed defenses in several ways the last few seasons. His statistics weren't special - 107 catches for 1,712 yards and 19 touchdowns in four years - but he flashed explosiveness and impressive versatility.
Jackson is a slot specialist with legitimate value on jet sweeps and as a punt returner. He's shown elite skills in the open field with a combination of outstanding vision, instant acceleration, and extreme elusiveness.
Size is Jackson's biggest deterrent. Both shorter and slightly built, he has a hard time slipping past even an adequate press. He also struggles in high traffic areas and on contested throws. He'll need more precise routes and an expanded route tree to maximize his speed and quickness for separation.
Jackson's speed and open field skills offer immediate value in the slot, but he'll likely be limited as an outside receiver. His best fit is in a system that will scheme him into open space through motion and moving him around the formation.
The previous regime of offensive coaches for the Saints wouldn't have been able to do that. New offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak's system could be an ideal match.
Frank Gore Jr., RB - Southern Mississippi; 5'8" & 201-Lbs.
Son of ex-49ers great Frank Gore, there is no doubting the pedigree of Frank Gore Jr. More importantly, there is no doubting his production and ability to handle the workload of a primary back. He led Southern Mississippi in rushing for four straight years, combining for 2,513 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns his last two seasons.
A tough inside runner with good balance, Gore is able to pick up positive gains even without good blocking in front of him. He powers through contract for extra yardage with the discipline to follow his blocks and good vision to find creases in the defense. He also adds some receiving value on check-downs and screens.
Gore lacks creativity as a runner. With little speed or breakaway burst, he doesn't offer much as a big-play threat. He shows little elusiveness to evade tacklers in the open and isn't much of a receiver down the field. To have any chance at being an every down back, perhaps even just to make a roster, Gore must show vast improvement in his pass protection.
Anyone expecting Frank Gore Jr. to be the second coming of his father may be disappointed. However, the junior Gore offers tough inside running and has enough ability to steal a spot on a team's depth chart.
Dylan Laube, RB - New Hampshire; 5'10" & 206-Lbs.
Dylan Laube was a highly productive player for four years at New Hampshire. He averaged nearly 1,500 all-purpose yards over those four campaigns while scoring 46 total touchdowns.
An outstanding all-purpose threat, Laube is a decisive one-cut runner with excellent vision. He shows advanced skills as a receiver, running terrific routes out of the backfield. Also a lethal kick returner, Laube scored four times on punts or kickoffs through his collegiate career.
The biggest doubt surrounding Laube is whether he'll be able to maintain even close to the same production at the NFL level. He'll be a limited inside runner because he lacks power or the ability to break many tackles. He also lacks a sudden burst to pull away from defenders and must show better patience at letting blocks develop in front of him.
Nobody is going to mistake Dylan Laube as the next Alvin Kamara or Christian McCaffrey. However, his receiving ability and all-purpose skills are the key to earning him a roster spot. Klint Kubiak's system has proven to maximize a player with those talents.