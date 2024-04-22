How Many Cornerbacks Should the New Orleans Saints Take In The NFL Draft?
We're officially in draft week, and things are going to only get crazier from here on out. The rumors and leaked information are going to be at an all-time high, as various parties try to raise their prospect's stock. For the Saints, we know they have nine picks for now, but that can and will surely change as the three-day event plays out.
Our draft position previews for New Orleans is nearing its end, as we have three more spots to look at. For the next two, we'll be looking at the secondary, with today's focus on the cornerback group.
Current Depth Chart: Marshon Lattimore, Paulson Adebo, Alontae Taylor, Shemar Jean-Charles, Faion Hicks, Rezjohn Wright
Saints Draft Prospect Outlook - Cornerback
- Day 1 Options: Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo), Terrion Arnold (Alabama), Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama), Cooper Dejean (Iowa), Nate Wiggins (Clemson)
- Day 2 Options: Max Melton (Rutgers), Cam Hart (Notre Dame), Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (Mizzou), Mike Sainristil (Michigan), T.J. Tampa (Iowa State), Jarrian Jones (Florida State), Nehemiah Pritchett (Auburn)
- Day 3 Options: Kris Abrams-Draine (Mizzou), Elijah Jones (Boston College), Renardo Green (Florida State), Decamerion Richardson (Mississippi State), Khyree Jackson (Oregon), Myles Harden (South Dakota), Caelen Carson (Wake Forest), Beanie Bishop Jr. (West Virginia), Kalen King (Penn State), Chau Smith-Wade (Washington), Deantre Prince (Ole Miss), Daequan Hardy (Penn State), M.J. Devonshire (Pitt), Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (Louisville), D.J. James (Auburn), Josh Newton (TCU), Storm Duck (Louisville), Carlton Johnson (Fresno State), Willie Drew (Virginia State)
- UDFAs: Qwan'tez Stiggers (CFL), Jarius Monroe (Tulane), Micah Abraham (Marshall), Joshua Heyward (Benedict), Jordan Toles (Morgan State), Mikey Victor (Alabama State), Tyrek Funderburk (App State)
THE CASE FOR DRAFTING
There's one main unknown out there right now at the position, and that's the status of Marshon Lattimore going into 2024. At one point, things looked fairly shaky between the Saints and Lattimore. Plenty of trade rumors and suggestions have emerged, and the speculation has run rampant. However, as the months have passed, it's died down and that does remain a question mark going forward.
New Orleans shouldn't be trading him at all during the draft, and that's also going off of what we've heard regarding him specifically and also using the monetary factors. Of course, never say never, but here's the thing. If the Saints get an offer they can't refuse, maybe they pull the trigger here, but moving him after the draft would actually make more sense. Trading Lattimore would also be a very questionable move for a team that is looking to compete. The best-case scenario for the Saints is to mend the fences and ensure Lattimore is all-in for this season.
Losing Issac Yiadom to the 49ers was tough, and finding that next player who can shine on special teams and also have starting upside is a need. Just from a sheer numbers perspective, New Orleans is going to add to the room. You could probably take it to the bank that a couple of those Day 3 picks will be used on a corner. Like we've said regarding other positions, not having a third or fourth-round pick currently limits you in a variety of ways, and this is one of them.
THE CASE FOR NOT DRAFTING
The Saints could look to free agency after the draft, as we see plenty of veterans land with teams before getting into training camp. They could also look to the UFL for some prospects, and they'll most certainly bring undrafted rookies on and have tryouts during rookie minicamp. Is that the best plan of action? It remains to be seen, especially if there's still a chance with Lattimore's outlook being hazy right now.
Paulson Adebo is coming off a stellar season, leading the team and also finishing third in the league with 18 pass breakups. He should continue to be a big part of locking up the opposition going into the new season. Here's what needs to also be said on Adebo. This is a contract year, and it's getting really close for the Saints to at least start the process of locking him up. If you lost Lattimore and then can't retain Adebo, then your corner situation is toast, to say the least.
Alontae Taylor also finished in the Top-10 with 14 pass breakups, but had a very mixed season. After being put in the slot, there were some times where he would struggle and even get benched, but then he responded in a big way. New Orleans could continue to use him in the slot, but it's worth pointing out that they did re-sign Ugo Amadi, who also saw some time there last season. Taylor could also move back outside if the Saints needed and could fill the slot need another way.
For New Orleans, the cornerback position looks decent on paper, but there's variables here that need to be considered. The team should keep the future in mind here, but the depth of the draft class isn't as good as you get to Day 3. They might have to trade up and use future assets to get into the other rounds, and how the Saints attack this draft will be telling for a lot of the positions. Cornerback is absolutely one of those.