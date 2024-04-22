North Carolina Tar Heels Wideout Linked To New Orleans Saints Early In NFL Draft
The New Orleans Saints came into free agency with only three wide receivers under contract. Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and A.T. Perry form an exciting trio, but more was obviously needed at the position. This was especially true after an ugly split between the team and former All-Pro WR Michael Thomas, who was dominant through the intermediate zones of a defense.
New Orleans added wideouts Cedrick Wilson, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Stanley Morgan Jr. in free agency. Wilson and St. Brown could especially be underrated additions, but many expect the Saints to add at least one more wideout in the draft.
Here is one receiver that some prognosticators have linked to New Orleans as a Day 2 draft pick.
Devontez Walker, WR - North Carolina; 6'2" & 193-Lbs.
Devontez Walker began his collegiate career at North Carolina Central from West Charlotte (NC) High School. When North Carolina Central canceled their 2020 season because of Covid, Walker would transfer to Kent State but see little action in 2021. He'd star for the Golden Flash in 2022, leading the MAC with 11 touchdown receptions and catching a team-high 58 passes for 921 yards on his way to 1st Team All-MAC honors.
After entering the transfer portal in early 2023, Walker landed at North Carolina. He missed the first four games of 2023 because of transfer eligibility issues. In just eight contests, Walker had 41 receptions for 699 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns.
A field stretching vertical threat, Walker can consistently take the top off defenses. He has game-breaking speed and acceleration, with a long stride to easily pull away from defenders. Also a home run threat in open space, Walker is a potentially lethal weapon on jet sweeps, WR screens, and after short catches.
Walker offers his quarterback a nice catch radius with his height, long arms, and elite leaping ability. He has terrific ball-tracking skills on deep throws and adjusts expertly to underthrown passes. Walker also shows upside as an intermediate target with an adequate awareness and feel for zone coverages.
While improved, Walker must continue to develop his contested throw skills and ability to make a tough catch in traffic. He has yet to show the ability to excel in an expanded route tree, which will limit his effectiveness early in his NFL career.
Walker lacks route precision at this stage of his development. He must better sell his breaks to gain more consistent separation. He'll need to respond to good coaching to become a viable short and intermediate target with route improvement.
Devontez Walker is projected to be a second or third round draft choice. He's been projected by some to the New Orleans Saints in the second round at the 45th overall selection. If true, Walker offers immediate value as a consistent home run threat on deep balls.
Without further route development from Walker, the team that selects him will have to rely on other receivers as short or intermediate targets. If that team is the Saints, then that would mean less deep shots and more intermediate throws to Olave and Shaheed. Each have underrated route precision, but also have the deep speed and big-play skills to scare defenses.