By The Numbers: Saints Offense Drops the Ball vs Bucs

On Sunday, the New Orleans (1-1) dropped their 2022 regular season home opener to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0), 20-10. The Saints and Bucs were tied midway through the fourth quarter but costly penalties and turnovers were too much for New Orleans to overcome.

The loss is New Orleans' first to Tom Brady in the regular season since he joined Tampa Bay in 2020 and snaps a seven-game winning streak over the Buccaneers.

Let's dive deeper into the Saints' first regular-season loss numbers.

0: New Orleans Edge Rushers Fail to Record a Sack to Open the Season

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) stares at Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and reacts to a play during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

It has been tough sledding for the New Orleans Saints EDGE rushers in the early goings of 2022. A unit that appeared deeper than any other defensive position throughout the offseason carried plenty of hype heading into the regular season. However, they have yet to live up to the noise, recording no sacks through the team's first two games.

"We can not play just 45 minutes of great football. We have to play a complete 60 minutes." Cameron Jordan said following the loss to Tampa Bay.

There did not appear to be any worry within the eyes or voice of the Saints' defensive captain. The long-time NFL veteran remained confident in his defensive group but recognized that they lost the game in the fourth stanza of the contest.

Jordan and Davenport combined for just one quarterback hit on Tom Brady in Week 2 after combining for none a week before against Atlanta. New Orleans remains immensely talented at the EDGE position, but the group needs to make a statement sooner rather than later this season.

5: The Saints Commit 5 Turnovers in a Game, First Time Since November 29, 2012

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a pass and loses the fumble to Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis III (24) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A team rarely commits five turnovers in a single game and wins the contest. Though the game's turning point may have been Mark Ingram II's red zone fumble, each Jameis Winston interception dug the Saints deeper and deeper into a hole that was ultimately too deep to climb out.

The metaphorical hole was then covered and sealed on the Saints late in the fourth quarter. Rookie wide-out Chris Olave fumbled following a 51-yard reception that would have put New Orleans deep in Tampa Bay territory. Ultimately, New Orleans played a polar opposite fourth quarter than they did in the final frame a week ago. The culmination of unforced errors led to their first loss of the 2022 campaign.

The last time the Saints committed five turnovers in a game, Drew Brees was at the helm of the offense and threw five interceptions in the Georgia Dome in a 23-13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

10,000: Mark Ingram Surpasses 10,000 Career-Scrimmage Yards

Sep 18, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) rushes against Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David (54) and linebacker Devin White (45) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Ingram II will go down as one of the greatest offensive players in the history of the New Orleans Saints. This past Sunday, Ingram added another feather in the cap of his great NFL career by surpassing 10,000 career scrimmage yards.

The former first-round draft selection becomes the 108th player in NFL history to reach that milestone and the 5th Saints player to surpass the mark.

Ingram joins running backs Jim Taylor, Earl Campbell, Ricky Williams & Adrian Peterson on the exclusive list.

He is no longer a feature back in the league but continues to show his value both on the field and in the locker room for the New Orleans Saints. Next week against Carolina, Ingram looks to bounce back from a costly red zone turnover and punch it into the end zone for the first time in 2022.

