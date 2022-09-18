Saints Fantasy Football: Start 'em or Sit 'em in Week 2

Following the thrilling fourth-quarter comeback to win in Week 1, the New Orleans Saints offense has many questions regarding which players are worth starting in Week 2 of the 2022 fantasy season. While I expect a handful of people to gravitate towards wide-outs Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry following strong outings, I recommend looking in a different direction.

Here are my Saints Fantasy Football Start 'em or Sit 'em for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start 'Em - Saints D/ST (3.0 Standard Scoring Points in Week 1)

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) and linebacker Demario Davis (56) tackle Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints defense failed to shine in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Despite forcing multiple turnovers and blocking a field goal, New Orleans finished with just 3.0 fantasy football points against their NFC South foes.

In Week 2, the Black and Gold face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Since joining the Bucs in 2020, Brady has seen New Orleans be a major thorn in the side of his Hall of Fame career.

In the last four meetings against Tampa Bay, New Orleans' defense is averaging 11.0 fantasy points per game. Further proving to be a continued problem for Tom Brady and Co. Look for the Saints defense to bounce back after a rough start to the season and take advantage of a banged up Buccaneers offensive line. As a direct result, Brady should be flustered and prone to make uncharacteristic mistakes against an opportunistic defense.

Sit 'Em - Jameis Winston (21.66 Fantasy Points in Week 1)

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws a pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In my wavier wire targets article earlier this week I highlighted Jameis Winston as a top quarterback to add to your roster as a quality backup or replacement for an injured quarterback. However, I do not like Winston in New Orleans' Week 2 matchup against the Buccaneers.

During the first half of the Saints' 2022 opening matchup against the Falcons, Winston was eaten alive by a subpar Atlanta defense. New Orleans' offensive line was pedestrian at best for nearly three quarters of the ball game. The lackluster play resulted in Winston constantly scrambling, accumulating hits, getting sacked and eventually evaluated by trainers for an apparent back injury.

Tampa Bay's defense feasted in Week 1 not allowing a touchdown against Dallas and making life miserable for quarterback Dak Prescott. I project New Orleans to also struggle with the pressure that the Bucs' athletic and speedy pass-rush brings. Winston may lead the Saints to victory but it will be more as a game-manger than a gunslinger. Still, I recommend picking up Winston if you need some quarterback help but sit him in Week 2 if you can.

