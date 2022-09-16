Skip to main content

Saints Final Injury Report for Week 2

Paulson Adebo won't be playing against the Buccaneers, and Alvin Kamara's status is up in the air. Here's the last look at the Saints final injury report.

The final Saints injury report of Week 2 is out for the Saints. Here's a look at who's out of the lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, which is just one player.

OUT: Paulson Adebo (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Alvin Kamara (rib), Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder), Dwayne Washington (hamstring), Jameis Winston (back), Mark Ingram (ankle), Alontae Taylor (hip)

The final practice of the week saw Alvin Kamara and Paulson Adebo both missing from the open portion available to the media on Friday. Kamara would miss his first game against the Bucs in his career if he's unable to go. Look for a quick elevation for Latavius Murray on ahead of Sunday.

Tre'Quan Smith was once again in a red non-contact jersey, being limited again. Landon Young (hip) and Cam Jordan (hip) were both full participants of practice on Friday after being limited for the past two days.

