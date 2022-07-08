Saints Marshon Lattimore Voted NFL's 2nd Best CB in ESPN Poll

New Orleans CB Marshon Lattimore considered the NFL’s second best cornerback, according to ESPN poll.

In a recent ESPN poll, New Orleans Saints CB Marshon Lattimore was rated as the 2nd best cornerback in the NFL.

The poll was conducted from the opinions of current players, coaches, and front office executives. Lattimore finished second to Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) intercepts a pass against New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

This is the third such ESPN poll this offseason. In the first two, New Orleans Saints DE Cam Jordan was rated as the 10th best defensive end and LB Demario Davis as the 6th best linebacker.

The 26-year-old Lattimore is entering his sixth NFL season, all with the Saints. New Orleans selected him with the 11th overall choice in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was the first corner selected in that year's draft.

Lattimore has made the Pro Bowl in four of his five seasons, including each of the last three years. He has 13 career interceptions, 74 passes broken up, and 10 fumbles forced or recovered. According to Pro Football Focus, he leads the league with 38 forced incompletions since 2017.

Lattimore played in 96% of the defensive snaps over 16 games with the Saints in 2021. He finished tied for the team lead with 3 interceptions and among the NFL leaders with 19 passes broken up. His 68 total tackles were also a career best.

At 6-feet and 192-Lbs., Lattimore is a physical defender with excellent ball skills. His fluid athleticism allows him to lock onto receivers all over the field in man coverage and his instincts make him a major impact in off-ball duties. He's also one of the league's best corners in run support.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) breaks up a pass intended for Washington receiver Terry McLaurin (17). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY

Lattimore routinely shuts down the NFL's top wideouts one-on-one. Those abilities allow the New Orleans defense to be more aggressive and creative with their coverage packages. He is undoubtedly one of the best cover corners of this era and a vital key to a Saints defense that is among the best in the league.

