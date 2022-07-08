2022 Saints Training Camp Preview: Defensive End

New Orleans has perhaps the NFL’s deepest and most talented crew of defensive ends. The unit comes with questions entering training camp, but will be a major key to one of the league's top defenses.

Over the last two years, the New Orleans Saints have had perhaps the NFL’s deepest crew of defensive ends. In 2020, the unit was responsible for 27.5 sacks, 59 QB hits, and 31 tackles for loss. Trey Hendrickson had a breakout campaign that resulted in him cashing in on a huge free-agent deal with Cincinnati last offseason.

New Orleans reacted to Hendrickson’s departure by drafting DE Payton Turner in the first round and adding free agent DE/DT Tanoh Kpassagnon. The position was even more productive in 2021 as a group, recording 29.5 sacks, 57 QB hits, and 35 tackles for loss.

A key to one of the league’s best defenses, the Saints are equally disruptive along the edge against the run and pass. The unit returns intact from a year ago, plus added a former first-round pick to add competition. Even as possibly the strongest position on the team, there are still some important questions about the unit as the Saints head towards training camp.

Saints Training Camp Preview: Defensive End

Currently on the Roster

Cameron Jordan

Marcus Davenport

Tanoh Kpassagnon

Payton Turner

Carl Granderson

Taco Charlton

Future Hall of Famer?

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes the passer against Atlanta offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

After a slow start statistically that drew criticism from fans and some media, Cam Jordan played some of his best football down the stretch. He led the Saints with 12.5 sacks, all coming in his last 11 games. An incredible 8.5 of those sacks came in the last four games of the year.

Jordan also led the team with 34 QB pressures and tied Demario Davis with a team-high 13 tackles for loss. Not just an elite pass rusher, Jordan plays the run perhaps better than any defensive end in the NFL.

A remarkably durable player, Jordan has played in 187 of a possible 188 games in his 11-year career and logged over 800 snaps every season.

The 33-year-old Jordan has had double digit sack totals in four of the last five years. He has 107 career sacks, third among active players and just 16 behind Hall of Fame LB Rickey Jackson as the Saints all-time leader. One of the franchise's greatest players, Jordan is arguably a Hall of Famer at the conclusion of his career.

The team’s second oldest player, Jordan remains a vital part of the defense. He still effectively beats double-team blocking, while the extra blockers assigned to him free up opportunities for his teammates. His leadership in the locker room is also invaluable, especially to the younger players on the defensive line.

Can Davenport Finally Stay Healthy?

Saints DE Marcus Davenport (92) sacks Buccaneers QB Tom Brady (12). Credit: Tampa Bay Times

The 14th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Marcus Davenport has always flashed the potential that caused the Saints to trade three draft picks to get him. However, Davenport has had an injury-marred career. He’s missed 18 games over his four-year career, including six in 2021.

Despite playing just 11 games, Davenport recorded career-high marks in sacks (9), tackles for loss (9), and total tackles (39) while adding 21 QB pressures. He was especially formidable down the stretch, picking up eight sacks over his last eight games.

Few edge rushers possess Davenport's combination of size (6’6” and 265-Lbs), length, and explosive athleticism. He has excellent strength at the point of attack and is equally effective in penetrating a backfield with inside moves or around the corner.

Davenport is heading into the last year of his contract and should make huge money with another big season.

For him to stay in New Orleans, he'll have to stay on the field. His presence opposite Jordan often forces opponents to double team both edges, leaving one-on-one matchups for the rest of the unit.

What do the Saints have in Payton Turner?

Saints DE Payton Turner (98) wraps up Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (22) for a loss. Credit: Sports Illustrated

New Orleans surprised the NFL world when they used the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 draft on Turner. Injuries hampered him from the start, causing him to lose valuable reps in training camp and preseason. Once he finally got on the field in week 2, Turner showed why he was a top pick with a sack, five pressures, and three tackles for loss against Carolina.

After that strong debut, he played solid football over the next few weeks as a member of a deep edge rotation. Unfortunately, Turner sustained a shoulder injury during a Week 9 loss to Atlanta. The injury would sideline him for the rest of the year, limiting his rookie campaign to just five games.

Possessing impressive agility at 6’6” and 270-Lbs., Turner puts tackles on their heels quickly and has a good explosion off the snap. Once engaged, his upper body strength allows him to seal the edge against the run or push blockers into the pass pocket. He has explosive speed in pursuit to track down ball carriers and close on the quarterback. His inside spin move can be lethal to pass blockers.

Turner’s bull-rush ability, along with the athleticism to develop other pass rush moves gives him a tremendous upside and allows him to play end or tackle. He has the raw ability to be an extremely disruptive player.

With Davenport a potential free agent and Jordan entering his 12th season, Turner will have to live up to his expectations of a first-round pick in 2022.

Underrated Contributor

Saints defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) sacks Tampa Bay QB Tom Brady (12). Credit: USA TODAY

The free-agent addition of Tanoh Kpassagnon away from Kansas City last offseason helped ease the loss of DE Trey Hendrickson to the Bengals. Davenport and Turner were slowed by injuries early in the year, while DT David Onyemata was suspended for the first six contests.

It was Kpassagnon who stepped up to be one of the team’s most consistent defensive linemen through the first half of the year.

Kpassagnon tied a career-high with 4 sacks, while adding 11 pressures and 3 tackles for loss. This over only eight games played, with an ankle injury ending his campaign at mid-season. Through the first half of the year, Kpassagnon led the Saints in sacks and QB pressures.

Originally a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chiefs, Kpassagnon was an athletic project who's improved his all-around game every season. He has rare athleticism to match great length at 6’7” and 289-Lbs. and adequate strength at the point of attack.

Kpassagnon, 28, gives the Saints a bona fide starter behind Jordan and Davenport. He also has the ability to slide inside and give the team quality reps at defensive tackle.

A Quiet Force

New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) pressures Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold (14). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Legal issues dropped Carl Granderson from a projected Day 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to an undrafted signee. He put those problems behind him and has been an underrated member of the Saints edge rotation since.

In 2021, Granderson had 3 sacks to go along with a career-high 15 pressures and five tackles for loss among 25 total stops. Improved run defense allowed him to appear in 45% of the defensive snaps, also the most in his three-year career.

The 25-year-old Granderson is a well-built athlete at 6’5” and 265-Lbs. He has good speed around the edge and his length gives him an advantage against opposing blockers with counter moves. Often used in passing situations, he’s recorded 9 sacks and 29 pressures over three years despite limited opportunities.

Granderson's ability to rush the quarterback allows New Orleans to move Kpassagnon, Turner, Davenport, or even Jordan inside in obvious passing situations. That group, along with Onyemata, gives Granderson one-on-one matchups that he often uses to his advantage.

First-round Comeback?

Former Steelers DE Taco Charlton (98) pressures Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes during a 2021 game. Credit: Saints Wire/USA TODAY

Taco Charlton was the 28th overall selection in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Despite some pass rushing skills, the Cowboys released him after just two seasons. He’s played with the Dolphins, Chiefs, and Steelers over the last three years.

Charlton has amassed 11.5 sacks and 38 pressures in limited duty over his career, but is on his fifth team in six seasons. It may seem like he has an uphill battle to make this roster given the outstanding depth at defensive end. However, Charlton has the abilities to resurrect his career and make an impact for the Saints.

At 6’6” and 270-Lbs., Charlton doesn't have the versatility to play the interior. He’ll also need to improve his positioning and discipline against the run. What he does bring is the ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

Charlton has terrific quickness off the snap for his size and good bend around the edge. When he shows the desire, he also has adequate strength as a bull-rusher to collapse opposing pockets.

The 27-year-old Charlton has a chance to jump-start his career with a New Orleans defense expected to be one of the best in the NFL. This elite squad is led by a defensive end position that is the deepest and most versatile in the league.

The Saints defensive ends don't just create havoc for opposing passers, but are one of the major keys for a run defense that has ranked at the top of the league for the last four seasons. Their versatility, depth, and collective disruptive abilities are one of the major reasons why New Orleans should be contenders in 2022.

