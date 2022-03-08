The Jameis Winston Market is Hot!

The quarterback market for Jameis Winston is getting clearer and beginning to get heat up these days.

The market for Jameis Winston is getting hotter.

Aaron Rodgers shrewdly parlayed a once-contentious relationship with Green Bay into a 4-year record-breaking deal — the dominoes are starting to fall. Jameis Winston, Lamar Jackson, Teddy Bridgewater, even Gardner Minshew (yes, Gardner Minshew) could see a huge payoffs after Rodgers' earth-shaking contract for quarterbacks.

Aug 14, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks towards the score board during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Here's What We Know

Saints GM - Mickey Loomis - last week expressed his interest in Winston. Remember: "Jameis is an option for us, and we hope we're an option for Jameis," Loomis said. ESPN's Jerry Fowler tweeted a rumor of a New Orleans interest in trading for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Perhaps, but the current financial constraints with the Saints could sidetrack such a deal. Pittsburgh could make a play for Winston. The Hall of Fame career of Ben Roethlisberger has come to a close with the Steelers. Who would they turn to at quarterback? Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins? Jameis Winston would be an upgrade. Pairing him with Najee Harris in the backfield is a win for Mike Tomlin's team. A Return to Tampa? Bruce Arians lost the GOAT — Tom Brady — and did not "totally" rule out a Jameis Winston return. Winston is a different quarterback after two seasons with New Orleans. Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has a positive relationship with Jameis. Keep an eye on any developments here. Washington and Denver appear to be long shots at the moment.

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Winston in 2021-22:

Completed 95/161 passes for 1,170 yards

14 passing touchdowns

3 interceptions

32 rushes, 166 yards, 1 rushing touchdown

102.8 quarterback rating

Saints Better Move Fast!

Winston was in New Orleans this past weekend. The rehabilitation workouts with physical therapist Kevin Wilk have a cult following from Saints fans.

Are Mickey Loomis and Dennis Allen indeed interested in Winston's talent returning to the Big Easy? If so, they better move fast?

March 16 is quickly approaching. An attractive offer to the Winston camp could give them a leg-up on the competition. But it's the NFL. Weird things often happen, and new suitors suddenly appear from the woodworks.

Will Jameis return to the Saints?

We shall see.

