Saints Miss Playoffs After Rams Lose in OT

The Saints season is over. They did their part by beating the Falcons, but the Rams lost in overtime to the 49ers. At one point, Los Angeles had a 17-0 lead, but blew it and ended up squandering a lead in the final minute to have the 49ers tie the game and win it in the extra frame.

New Orleans ended their season on a high note, finishing 9-8 on the year. The rollercoaster season saw a little bit of everything for Sean Payton, and they continuously battled through the adversity despite what was thrown at them. The team will now draft anywhere between 16th and 18th as we turn to a major list of offseason questions to answer.

It's been a fun year in the initial post-Drew Brees season, to say the least, with tons of highs and plenty of lows, but give the team a ton of credit for showing up all year and never making excuses for themselves.

