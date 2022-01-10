Skip to main content
Saints Miss Playoffs After Rams Lose in OT

Despite winning and doing their part against the Falcons, the Saints will not advance to the postseason after seeing the Rams lose in overtime to the 49ers.

The Saints season is over. They did their part by beating the Falcons, but the Rams lost in overtime to the 49ers. At one point, Los Angeles had a 17-0 lead, but blew it and ended up squandering a lead in the final minute to have the 49ers tie the game and win it in the extra frame.

New Orleans ended their season on a high note, finishing 9-8 on the year. The rollercoaster season saw a little bit of everything for Sean Payton, and they continuously battled through the adversity despite what was thrown at them. The team will now draft anywhere between 16th and 18th as we turn to a major list of offseason questions to answer.

It's been a fun year in the initial post-Drew Brees season, to say the least, with tons of highs and plenty of lows, but give the team a ton of credit for showing up all year and never making excuses for themselves.

Saints-Falcons Coverage From the Week

Saints Miss Playoffs After Rams Lose in OT

Game Recap: Saints Fry Falcons, Await Playoff Fate

Taysom Hill Injury Update: Saints vs. Falcons - Week 18

Saints-Falcons Halftime Report for Week 18

Watch: Saints First Opening-Drive Touchdown of 2021-22 Season!

Watch: Demario Davis Pregame Huddle-'Lord Knows We Went Through the Storm!'

Watch: Jameis Winston Walking and Waving to Saints Fans Love During Pregame

Saints Inactives List Against Falcons: Week 18

