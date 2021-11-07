NFL Top 5 Power Rankings - Week 9

A statement game and the Saints delivered! The New Orleans Saints were resilient in their division defeat of the Buccaneers without Jameis Winston. New Orleans is now within a half-game of leading the division that most thought was locked up by the defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A statement game, and the Saints delivered! The New Orleans Saints were resilient in their division defeat of the Buccaneers without Jameis Winston. New Orleans is now within a half-game of leading the division that most believed would be locked up by the defending Super Bowl Champions Tampa Bay Bucs.

Jameis Winston tore his ACL, and Trevor Siemian replaced him to lead New Orleans in snapping the Bucs’ four-game win streak.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) drops back top pass against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady set another record, becoming the first player in NFL history to record 600 career passing touchdowns, but it was not enough to defeat the Saints with their third-string quarterback. The Saints’ defense played a stellar game, and Alvin Kamara held the offensive weight of the team on his shoulders. Taysom Hill remains inactive at the time of kickoff but will return for the battle against the Falcons.

Yes, Taysom Hill is back! Coach Sean Payton has pegged Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill to start against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in the Caesar’s Superdome. Siemian is slated to start against the Falcons at quarterback as Taysom Hill works his way back from concussion protocol. It seems the quarterback position for the New Orleans Saints is unsettled as Jameis Winston is out for the season.

The Bengals, Browns, Ravens, and Steelers are all gunning to win the AFC North. All four teams might make it to the postseason while no undefeated teams are remaining in the NFL. Tampa Bay slips in the Top 5 with a tough division loss, and a new squad claims the number 1 spot. Here are your NFL Top Five Power Rankings for Week 9.

The Pack is getting key contributions from the likes of RB AJ Dillon and CB Rasul Douglas -- players who showed last week this team can also run the ball and play a little defense -- with All-Pro LT David Bakhtiari en route. Plenty of firepower around Rodgers going into his first showdown with fellow former MVP Patrick Mahomes. Syndication Packersnews

1. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have climbed their way up to the top spot after beating the undefeated Arizona Cardinals 24-21 on Thursday Night Football. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay have now won 7 games in a row and are now sitting atop the NFC standings.

It was not a pretty win numbers-wise for Aaron Rodgers and his offensive weapons, but the defense produced a huge stop by intercepting Kyler Murray to end the game. Green Bay now faces the Kansas City Chiefs this week with Aaron Rodgers who is out with COVID-19.

Oct 31, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Rex Burkhead (28) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2. Los Angeles Rams

Another week and another high-scoring win for the Los Angeles Rams, defeating the Houston Texans, 38-22. Matthew Stafford played another near-perfect game as he threw for 305 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

His favorite target, Cooper Kupp, also had another big game with 115 receiving yards and a touchdown. After Arizona’s loss, the Rams now have a better shot at taking the NFC West division.

3. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals have finally lost their first game, falling to the Green Bay Packers 24-21. The Cardinals' electric offense was slowed down for one of the few times this season.

Kyler Murray had two interceptions with zero touchdowns and came up short on the potential game-winning drive. This was the worst game the Cardinals have had so far but maintains one of the best records in the league, 7-1.

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) attempts to run away from Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) and free safety Xavier Woods (23) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

4. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys have improved to 6-1 after beating the Minnesota Vikings 20-16. It was an unlikely win as backup Cooper Rush started with Dak Prescott, but Rush led with 325 yards and two touchdowns.

Dallas has made a compelling case to be one of the better teams in the NFL, and they have shown no signs of slowing down.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) passes the ball against New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After New Orleans defeated the Bucs by a final score of 36-27, Tampa Bay slid down the rankings this week. Tom Brady threw four touchdowns, yet, he also had 3 turnovers. The final one led to a Pick 6 and sealed the game for New Orleans.

The once reliable defense struggled with costly penalties that kept the Saints in the game. Tampa Bay still has an incredibly talented roster and should recover.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) celebrate with defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

*7. New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints had their statement win and defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs. The defense had 3 sacks and created 3 turnovers - the final one shut the door on the game. The offense suffered a setback with the injury of Jameis Winston, but Trevor Siemian stepped up with 150 yards passing and a touchdown. New Orleans got a big victory even though their offensive outlook just worsened.

Alvin Kamara had 179 scrimmage yards and the Saints’ lone touchdown while Brian Johnson kicked the game-winning field goal from 33 yards out with 1:59 remaining. New Orleans continues to play inconsistent football, but the Saints did just enough to cross the finish line this week.

They have shown no sign, however, that they can keep up with the Bucs’ offense. New Orleans will have to try as it sits one game back in the NFC South with a massive tie-break on the line. The Saints meet the Atlanta Falcons in the Caesar's Superdome at noon on Sunday.

Article contributor Sam Lucio, Saints News Network Intern.

Falcons-Saints Coverage From the Week