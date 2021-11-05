NFL Insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that QB Trevor Siemian is expected to start for the Saints on Sunday against the Falcons.

NFL Veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian will start for the New Orleans Saints over Taysom Hill on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Siemian, who began his career with the Denver Broncos in 2015, entered in relief of Jameis Winston against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. The Northwestern product finished the NFC South matchup by completing 16 of 29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown to the Saints' fifth victory of the 2021 NFL regular season.

With Jameis Winston's MRI confirming a torn ACL and damage to the MCL earlier this week, Sean Payton decided who would be the New Orleans starter moving forward. Last season, when Drew Brees suffered a rib injury against the 49ers, Jameis Winston played in relief while Taysom Hill started the next four games.

Hill, who posted a 3-1 record as a starter in 2020, is second on the Saints depth chart at quarterback and was the favorite to lead the Saints again in 2021 following Winston's injury. However, reports say the Saints are going in a different direction and keeping Hill in his gadget role within the Saints offense.

Siemian's career statistics total a career record of 13-12-0. For his career, he has thrown for 5,848 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He last started a game in Week 2 of 2019 for the New York Jets.

Saints News Network will have continued coverage on this developing story.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Read More Saints News