Week 9: Saints Final Injury Report

    • November 5, 2021
    Week 9: Saints Friday Injury Report

    The Saints declared three players out of action for Sunday's game against the Falcons for Week 9.
    The final injury report is out for the Saints, as they continue to make preparations for Week 9's NFC South meeting against the Falcons on Sunday. New Orleans has ruled out a couple of players ahead of the game, as we take one last look at availability from Friday's report.

    OUT: Ty Montgomery (hamstring), Carl Granderson (shoulder)

    QUESTIONABLE: Malcolm Jenkins (knee), Payton Turner (calf)

    Ty Montgomery and Carl Granderson were not spotted at Friday's session open to the media. Jameis Winston was also ruled out of action on the report, as he has not been placed on injured reserve by the the Saints. Both Jenkins and Turner were limited participants of practice going into the weekend, as well as Terron Armstead. However, Armstead is not showing a game designation for this Sunday.

