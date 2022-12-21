The Saints performance against the run is the most surprisingly disappointing aspect of their game in 2022. Their slim postseason hopes depend on whether they can reverse that trend in Week 16 at Cleveland.

A 5-9 New Orleans Saints team heads north to face the 6-8 Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve. The Saints can still win the NFC South, but need a win here to keep any realistic hopes alive.

New Orleans was expected to have one of the NFL's best defenses in 2022. They've had their moments, especially over the last month, but have also suffered crucial breakdowns in key situations.

The Saints rank 11th in total defense, giving up an average of 327.6 yards per game. However, they rank last in turnovers forced (10) and have struggled on third downs. Most concerning is the failures of a run defense that dominated opponents from 2018 through 2021.

They'll take on a physical Cleveland team that got QB Deshaun Watson back from suspension three weeks ago. The Browns average 362.6 total yards per game, ranking 8th in the league. While their passing attack has been erratic, they've had one of the NFL's most consistent ground games.

Inclement weather is expected for the game, likely increasing the importance of the running game.

Saints Run Defense

- 22.5 points per game (17th)

- 132.6 rushing yards/game (23rd)

- 4.6 per rush (21st)

- 13 rushing touchdowns (15th)

- 63 tackles for loss

- 41.4% 3rd Down Percentage (22nd)

New Orleans Saints linebackers Kaden Elliss (55) and Demario Davis (56) tackle Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has held six opponents under 100 yards on the ground. However, seven teams have plowed over them for at least 145 yards rushing, including an astounding three games of at least 200 on the ground. Three runners have managed 100-yard outings against New Orleans, with seven others rushing for at least 70 yards.

Saints struggles start with the defensive tackle spot, although they've played far better over the last month. For much of the year, the unit has been blown off the ball, allowing runners to get to the second level easily. David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, and Malcolm Roach have all shown flashes, but haven't caused consistent interior disruption.

Veteran Cam Jordan leads a deep crew of talented defensive ends and leads the team with 10 tackles for loss. Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Carl Granderson, and Tanoh Kpassagnon are all good run defenders. However, the inability of the tackles to get inside push lets blockers to seal them off from crashing down on the ball and allows runners to get yards inside of the ends.