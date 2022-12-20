The Saints will be leaving a day early to get to Cleveland due to significant weather in the area for Saturday's game.

The Saints are having to alter their travel plans ahead of Saturday's road game against the Browns. According to the team, they'll tentatively be traveling out on Thursday after practice due to the significant weather threat in Cleveland. Temperatures are expected to feel like -9° around kickoff, with snow showers a strong possibility with the high hovering around 13°, and the wind will be a strong factor.

At 5-9, New Orleans is still alive for the postseason, but has less than a five percent chance of making it in. The team simply needs to win and hope that other things happen, mainly Tampa losing. The weather will certainly make game planning a bit more interesting, and the Saints defense is going to have to tighten things up after giving up a good bit of yards to the Falcons on the ground.

Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday, and the game will be on CBS.

