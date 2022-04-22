Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Defensive Tackle

Recent national mock drafts have linked New Orleans to Georgia star DT Jordan Davis. Here's a closer look at Davis and the other top-rated interior defenders in this year’s draft class.

The New Orleans Saints had one of the NFL's best defenses in 2021. They ranked fourth in points allowed, seventh in total yardage, and held top-10 rankings in most major defensive categories.

One area that came up a little short last season was interior disruption. The defensive tackle spot was instrumental in the Saints ranking fourth against the run. However, the position provided little disruption against the pass.

New Orleans had 46 sacks and 113 QB hits last season. Only two sacks, both from David Onyemata, and 19 hits came from their rostered tackles. The Saints created additional pressure by moving ends Marcus Davenport, Tanoh Kpassagnon, or Payton Turner inside on some passing situations.

Defensive tackle could be viewed as an underrated need as the team heads toward the draft. New Orleans has had some luck with undrafted players on their defensive line. However, the Saints could grab a disruptive player with an early round selection.

Here are some of the highest rated defensive tackles in the 2022 NFL Draft.

JORDAN DAVIS, DT

6’6” 341-Lbs.

Georgia

Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara (12) is hit by Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) during the CFP national semifinal game. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY

A major contributor since his freshman year, Davis was on the 2018 All-Freshman Team. Davis racked up 6.5 tackles for loss and five sacks over his first three seasons. He recorded five tackles for loss and two sacks last year on his way to 1st Team All-American honors and winning the Chuck Bednarik Award.

A monstrous presence for the National Champion Bulldogs, Davis also put on an incredible athletic performance at the Scouting Combine. Given his size, there are concerns about his ability to log a heavy snap count or if he will wear down late in games. He won't offer much as a pure pass rusher and plays a bit upright at times.

Davis is an interior mountain, nearly immovable in the middle. His tremendous strength will be a handful for even double teams and gives him the ability to collapse a pass pocket. He has the traits of an elite run-stopper, able to plug gaps and also has an underrated short-area burst to the ball carrier.

Davis will probably be the first interior defender off the board. His conditioning will be tested by opponents, but he has the ability to alter an opposition's rushing game by himself.

DEVONTE WYATT, DT

6’3” 304-Lbs.

Georgia

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) tackles Georgia Tech running back Dontae Smith (4). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A junior college transfer, Wyatt saw increased playing time in his first three seasons before earning 1st Team All-SEC honors in 2021. He recorded 2.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, and forced 2 fumbles for the elite Bulldogs defense.

While not as publicized as his Georgia teammate Davis, Wyatt was equally disruptive. He’ll need to play with better leverage against the run and expand his initial pass rushing moves. He’s also used to single blockers and will have to show that he can defeat double teams.

Wyatt showed far better technique as a pass rusher and against the run in 2021. He has impressive lateral quickness to beat blockers to the gap and slices into the backfield in an instant. His lower body strength is enough to stand up run blockers and redirect plays.

Wyatt is another sure first-round pick off the Bulldogs defense. He may be selected after Davis, but may be the more productive pass rusher if used properly in the right system.

LOGAN HALL, DT/DE

6’6” 283-Lbs.

Houston

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall (92) sacks Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A teammate of Saints 2021 first-round choice Payton Turner, Hall was a versatile performer along the Cougars defensive line. After Turner's departure, Hall stepped up as the force up front with 6.5 sacks and team-high 13.5 tackles for loss.

Hall's collegiate versatility may work against his draft placement. He can be overwhelmed by double-team blocking and be stood up by physically imposing linemen. His ability are best on display in space, and can get lost among inside traffic in pursuit. He seems a better fit as an end in a 3-4 front.

Hall has tremendous explosion at the snap. He has a relentless motor and will keep linemen off balance from several angles. Hall plays with good leverage and knifes through gaps in a flash to get into the backfield.

A late push might sneak Hall into the last part of the first round. He has the frame to add upper body bulk for a permanent move inside, but his initial fit in a 4-3 scheme will be as a situational player.

TRAVIS JONES, DT

6’4” 325-Lbs.

Connecticut

Offensive lineman Cole Strange of Tennessee-Chattanooga (69) spars with defensive lineman Travis Jones of Connecticut (57) during the 2022 Senior Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Jones was one of the lone standouts on a poor Huskies defense. Over three years, he recorded 19.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He raised his stock further with strong showings at the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine.

A big body with disruptive traits, Jones can cause havoc in the middle. Jones doesn't have great explosion off the snap. He’ll need to improve his pad placement and upper body technique when engaged with blockers.

Jones has tremendous upper body power and sets a sturdy anchor against the run. He has good enough lateral quickness to close off rushing gaps. As a pass rusher, he has the strength to push the pocket back into a quarterback. He’s a power player with impressive counter moves to get off blocks.

His combination of college production, physical skills, and postseason workouts have moved Jones into potential first-round consideration. He has the strength and base to be an immediate factor against the run, but also the natural potential to develop into a consistent pass rush threat.

The Saints have been linked to Jordan Davis in several recent national mock drafts. If New Orleans doesn't get one of the top-rated tackles, here are some other names to watch through the middle rounds.

Perrion Winfrey (Oklahoma)

Phidarian Mathis (Alabama)

Matthew Butler (Tennessee)

Eric Johnson (Missouri State)

Otito Ogbonnia (UCLA)

Noah Elliss (Idaho)

Haskell Garrett (Ohio State)

