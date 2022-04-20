Taking a look at how the Saints have traded draft picks since 2010 and analyzing the classes that have been produced from them as a result.

The Saints are certainly no stranger to trading when it comes to the NFL Draft. Being aggressive has its benefits, but hasn't always panned out for New Orleans. They're certainly hoping that it works out for them in 2022, as they made a massive deal with the Eagles two now have two first-round picks.

We take a look back at the trades the team has made involving draft picks since 2010.

Oct 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) reacts after a missed field goal attempt by Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

2021

Traded two 3rd Round picks (No. 98 and 105) to Broncos for 3rd Round pick (No. 76, Paulson Adebo )

) Traded a 6th Round pick (No. 218) and 7th Round pick (No. 229) to Colts for 6th Round pick (No. 206, Landon Young)

The Saints ended up making six picks in last year's draft, with Payton Turner going as their first choice, and Kawaan Baker being the last one. In addition to Adebo and Young, the team added Pete Werner and Ian Book.

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter of an NFL game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

2020

Traded 3rd Round pick (No. 88, Jordan Elliott) and 2021 3rd Round pick to Browns for 3rd Round pick (No. 74, Zack Baun ) and 7th Round pick (No. 244, Nate Stanley)

) and 7th Round pick (No. 244, Nate Stanley) Traded 4th Round Pick (No. 130, James Lynch), 6th Round pick (No. 169, Harrison Hand), and two 7th Round picks (No. 203, Blake Brandel and No. 244, Nate Stanley) to Vikings for 3rd Round pick (No. 105, Adam Trautman )

) Traded 2021 6th Round pick to Texans for 7th Round pick (No. 240, Tommy Stevens)

New Orleans had just four picks in 2020, and one of them fizzled out quickly. Cesar Ruiz was the team's top pick and only other selection not included here. The verdict is still out on this class, as they have been fairly underwhelming.

2019

Traded 2nd Round pick (No. 62, Andy Isabella), 6th Round pick (No. 202, Isaiah Prince), 2020 2nd Round pick to Dolphins for 2nd Round pick (No. 48, Erik McCoy ) and 4th Round pick (No. 116, Amani Hooker)

) and 4th Round pick (No. 116, Amani Hooker) Traded 3rd Round pick (No. 93, Miles Boykin) for Teddy Bridgewater and 6th Round pick (No. 177, Saquan Hampton )

and 6th Round pick (No. 177, ) Traded 4th Round pick (No. 116, Amani Hooker), 4th Round Pick (No. 168, D'Andre Walker) to Jets for 4th Round pick (No. 105, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson )

) Traded 4th Round pick (No. 132, Ugochukwu Amadi) and 2020 7th Round pick to Giants for Eli Apple

McCoy and Gardner-Johnson have been the cream of the crop from this draft class of five players. Not to be forgotten, but the 7th Round pick on Kaden Elliss has been pretty good as well. The other two from 2019's picks were Saquan Hampton and Alize Mack. Hampton's in the CFL, while Mack is on fifth team currently (Packers).

2018

Traded 1st Round pick (No. 27, Rashaad Penny), 5th Round pick (No. 147, Micah Kiser), 2019 1st Round pick (No. 30, Deandre Baker) to Packers for 1st Round pick (No. 14, Marcus Davenport )

) Adrian Peterson to Cardinals for conditional 6th Round pick (No. 189, Kamrin Moore)

A pretty price was paid for Davenport, and the start of his career was pretty shaky. He's currently playing on the fifth-year option in 2022, and is in for a big season with the team. New Orleans was able to retain Tre'Quan Smith from this class of seven picks. The fourth-rounder used on Rick Leonard was absolutely the most suspect choice from this draft class that also saw Natrell Jamerson, Kamrin Moore, Boston Scott, and Will Clapp. Scott has developed into a nice commodity for the Eagles, while Clapp was used a lot as a Jumbo set guy and even as a reserve.

Credit: Saints Pool at Training Camp; Metairie, LA

2017

Brandin Cooks and 4th Round pick (forfeited) to Patriots for 1st Round pick (No. 32, Ryan Ramczyk ) and 3rd Round pick (No. 103, Trey Hendrickson )

) and 3rd Round pick (No. 103, ) 7th Round pick (No. 229, Adrian Colbert) and 2018 2nd Round pick (No. 59, Derrius Guice) for 3rd Round pick (No. 67, Alvin Kamara )

) Stephone Anthony to Dolphins for 2018 5th Round pick (No. 147, Micah Kiser)

It's no secret, but this was the best draft class from the Saints since 2006, and it's a huge reason why their franchise turned the corner after three straight 7-9 seasons. The class has been praised all over, but the trades made certainly were excellent ones. Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams were the other stars from this class, with Alex Anzalone playing a small role and Al-Quadin Muhammad later finding his groove with other teams.

2016

Traded 3rd Round pick (No. 78, Joe Thuney) and 4th Round pick (No. 112, Malcolm Mitchell) to Patriots for 2nd Round (No. 61, Vonn Bell )

) Traded 5th Round pick (No. 152, Matt Ioannidis) and 2017 5th Round pick (No. 154, Jeremy Sprinkle) to Redskins for 4th Round pick (No. 120, David Onyemata)

In addition to Bell and Onyemata, Sheldon Rankins and Michael Thomas were huge building blocks to help New Orleans start turning the corner. The defensive picks allowed Dennis Allen to start really retooling the team's defense, while Thomas was stellar on offense. Daniel Lasco was the other pick, who ended up playing in 10 games.

Dec 11, 2016; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) greets New Orleans Saints linebacker Stephon Anthony (50) after the game at Raymond James Stadium. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 16-11. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

2015

Jimmy Graham and 4th Round pick (No. 112, Arie Kouandjio) to Seahawks for Max Unger and first round pick (No. 31, Stephone Anthony )

and first round pick (No. 31, ) Kenny Stills to Dolphins for Dannell Ellerbe and 3rd Round pick (No. 78, P.J. Williams )

and 3rd Round pick (No. 78, ) Ben Grubbs to Chiefs for 5th Round pick (No. 154, Tyeler Davison )

) Traded 6th Round pick (No. 187, Evan Spencer) and 2016 6th Round pick to Redskins for 5th Round pick (No. 167, Damian Swann)

The Saints ended up with nine picks in 2015, which saw them take Andrus Peat as their first selection of the draft. P.J. Williams has certainly been a strong presence for New Orleans in their secondary, but this class left a lot to the imagination. The other picks included Hau'oli Kikaha, Garrett Grayson, Davis Tull, Damian Swann, and Marcus Murphy. Grayson and Anthony were two that never lived up to the hype.

2014

Traded 1st Round pick (No. 27, Deone Bucannon) and 3rd Round pick (No. 91, John Brown) to Cardinals for 1st Round pick (No. 20, Brandin Cooks )

) Darren Sproles to Eagles for 5th Round pick (No. 169, Ronald Powell)

Cooks was the major highlight from this horrid class. Stanley Jean-Baptiste was a huge mistake, while Khairi Fortt reportedly fell asleep during team meetings. In addition to a trade for Powell, Vinnie Sunseri and Tavon Rooks were the other picks, and you can see why the team really failed here.

Dec 15, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; New Orleans Saints nose tackle John Jenkins (92) celebrates sacking Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (not pictured) during the second half at Soldier Field. New Orleans won 31-15. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

2013

Traded two 4th Round picks (No. 106, Dion Sims, No. 109, David Bakhtiari) to Dolphins for 3rd Round pick (No. 82, John Jenkins )

) Chris Ivory to Jets for 4th Round pick (No. 106, Dion Sims)

Traded 7th Round pick (No. 220, Ryan Seymour) to Seahawks for Barrett Ruud

Five picks helped the Saints overcome a tough campaign from the season before, which started with Kenny Vaccaro. The team later drafted Terron Armstead, and also had Kenny Stills and Rufus Johnson from 2013's picks.

2012

Reggie Bush and 6th Round pick (No. 196, Jonte Green) to Dolphins for Jonathon Amaya and 6th Round pick (No. 179, Andrew Tiller)

With the exception of Akiem Hicks, the 2012 draft was terrible. New Orleans was facing the fallout from Bounty Gate, not picking until the 3rd Round due to league discipline. Nick Toon, Corey White, and Marcel Jones were the other picks from this extremely disappointing class.

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles during a NFC Divisional playoff football. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

2011

Traded 2nd Round pick (No. 56, Shane Vereen) and 2012 1st Round pick (No. 27, Kevin Zeitler) to Patriots for 1st Round pick (No. 28, Mark Ingram )

) Jammal Brown and conditional 5th Round pick (No. 155, Niles Paul) to Redskins for 3rd Round pick (No. 72, Martez Wilson ) and 2012 conditional 6th Round pick (not exercised)

) and 2012 conditional 6th Round pick (not exercised) Traded conditional 6th Round pick (No. 189, Mike Mohamed) to Patriots for David Thomas (2009 trade)

The Saints started strong with their first two picks, but the next four played in a combined six games. Wilson, Johnny Patrick, Greg Romeus, and Nate Bussey did little, and Ingram is still going strong with teammate Cam Jordan.

