Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Georgia Linebackers

Georgia's powerful defense led them to their first national championship in over 40 years. Could one of their talented trio of linebackers hear their name called by New Orleans in the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Georgia Bulldogs won their first NCAA championship since 1980 thanks to an elite defense. Georgia allowed a paltry 10.2 points per game in 2021, surrendering over 20 points just once in 15 contests.

Most of Georgia's defensive success was credited to a pair of monster defensive tackles, Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, and a disruptive edge rush. The Bulldogs also boasted a trio of playmaking linebackers who created havoc. All three linebackers will hear their name called during the 2022 NFL Draft.

The New Orleans Saints have an underrated need at linebacker. All-Pro Demario Davis is one of the league's best defensive players, but is entering his 11th season. Pete Werner, a 2021 second-round selection, looks like he has a bright future. Athletic veteran Kwon Alexander remains unsigned, leaving little else at the position.

Davis and Wyatt will be first-round picks. Could New Orleans eye up one of the Bulldogs linebackers with one of their early round selections? Here’s a closer look at the talented threesome.

NAKOBE DEAN

5'11" 229-Lbs.

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) tackles Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

An important contributor since his freshman year of 2019, Dean's production exploded last season. His 6 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles made him a 1st Team All-American.

Dean is an explosive athlete and every down linebacker. He’ll need to fine-tune his recognition skills and isn't big enough to consistently take blockers head-on. His play diagnosis needs to improve and can put him a step behind in coverage.

Dean's instant acceleration puts him in the middle of every play. He’s tenacious in pursuit of ball carriers and has the speed to beat the ball to the edge. In coverage, his fluid athleticism allows him to stay with any tight end or back in open space. He’s also an effective blitzer, showing a lethal burst to the quarterback.

Dean or Utah's Devin Lloyd will be the first linebacker chosen, possibly as early as the midway point of the first round. His speed, aggressiveness, and ability to play inside or outside should make him an immediate starter.

CHANNING TINDALL

6’2” 230-Lbs.

Florida running back Malik Davis (20) tries to avoid Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Channing Tindall (41). Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Tindall didn't become a full-time starter until his senior year, but was still a productive rotational player over his first three seasons. In 2021, he had 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.

The most inexperienced of the Georgia linebackers, Tindall might also have the highest upside. He has no hesitation to attack in the gap, but is a little lean in the trenches and does his best work in space. His inexperience is even more clear in coverage, where he can be fooled by misdirection.

Tindall was the least publicized of a tremendous Georgia front seven, but still incredibly productive. He’s a terrific run defender with impressive short-area burst. Tindall reads blocks well and is tenacious in pursuit. He’ll need to improve his coverage awareness, but has the athleticism to match up with tight ends.

A probable Day 2 pick, Tindall has the athletic traits to tempt a team as early as the second round. He’ll be an immediate asset against the run and has the physical skills to develop into an every down linebacker.

QUAY WALKER

6’4” 241-Lbs.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix (10) is sacked by Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Quay Walker (7). Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Walker was a situational player who earned more playing time in each of his three years before becoming a full-time starter as a senior. He had 11 tackles for loss and 5 sacks over his last three seasons and broke up three passes in 2021.

A naturally instinctive defender, Walker should be a contributor in any scheme. His play speed isn't great and he can be athletically overmatched in space. He has just average change-of-direction and pursuit burst and is more of a playmaker in the tackle box.

Walker shows great recognition of opposing offenses and decisive forward movements toward the ball. He’s a reliable tackler whose hustle in pursuit makes up for his lack of speed. He reads quarterbacks well when in coverage and has a natural feel for zone responsibilities.

Walker’s instincts give him a high floor as a prospect, but his athleticism limits his upside. He’ll be a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick and has the general all-around skills to be a reliable starter.

The dominance of the Georgia defensive line often kept extra blockers of their linebackers. However, all three linebackers also showed the traits to be playmakers on their own. Each show the potential to be valuable commodities in an NFL defense.

