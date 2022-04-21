Saints 2022 Draft Prospects: Drake London and Treylon Burks

New Orleans has often preferred bigger, more physical receivers in their offensive attack. Here's a closer look at two of the highest rated big-bodied wideouts in the 2022 Draft Class.

The New Orleans Saints were one of only three teams without at least two 100-yard games from a wide receiver in 2021. New Orleans had just five games of at least 80 yards from a wideout last season.

All-Pro WR Michael Thomas returns after season-ending ankle surgery. The Saints are still expected to use one of their first round picks on a wideout to boost a passing attack that plummeted to 32nd in the NFL.

There could be as many as seven wideouts selected in the first round this year. Many expect New Orleans to select one of the star Ohio State receivers, Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson, or perhaps Alabama playmaker Jameson Williams.

The Saints have often preferred bigger, more physical receivers. Olave, Wilson, and Williams are all listed at just slightly taller than six-foot tall. Christian Watson of North Dakota State, listed at 6’4”, is a bigger wideout that could slip late into the first round.

If the Saints follow their prototype of taller athletes at the position, here are two more wideouts that will likely hear their name called on the first night.

DRAKE LONDON, WR

6’4” 219-Lbs.

USC

USC wide receiver Drake London (15) makes a catch over Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson (0). Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

London followed up a strong freshman year by catching 33 passes for 502 yards in a 2020 season shortened to six games by Covid. Despite missing the last four games with a broken ankle last season, he was voted 1st Team ALL-PAC 12 with 88 receptions for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns.

A big receiver with a basketball background, London imposes his physical will on most defensive backs. The biggest concern about him is his speed and ability to separate at the next level. He declined to run the 40 at either the Scouting Combine or his Pro Day, increasing those concerns.

London can be slow out of his breaks, allowing defensive backs to sit on his routes. His lack of foot speed and burst creates a small window for his quarterback and will limit his downfield effectiveness.

London is incredible on contested throws. He uses his body and expert leverage to shield his defenders from the ball on inside routes. London has strong hands and long arms to increase his catch radius. His terrific leaping ability further exaggerates his height advantage on jump balls.

With the ACL injury to Jameson Williams, London may be the first receiver drafted. His big-play potential is limited, but he should make an impact at the intermediate level. London's size, ball skills, and ability to play inside or outside could make him an instant starter.

TREYLON BURKS, WR

6’2” 225-Lbs.

ARKANSAS

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) runs the ball against LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. (19). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Burks was a productive big-play threat for all three of his seasons with the Razorbacks. He led the team in receiving yards all three years, culminating with 66 receptions, 1,104 yards, 11 scores, and an All-SEC selection in 2021.

A smooth athlete with impressive size and strength, Burks was a mismatch throughout his collegiate career. He didn't test well in postseason workouts, causing his draft stock to dip a bit with concerns about him on the field.

Burks wasn't asked to run an extensive route tree in college, raising some questions about his effectiveness in a diverse offense. He’ll need to sharpen his route precision and use his physical advantages better to get separation.

Burks has terrific athleticism and a long stride to pull away from defenders in the open field. He has excellent tracking skills and an explosive extra gear to get to the ball. His willingness to work over the middle counteracts his lack of route experience. He slips past press coverage effectively and has a smooth release off the line of scrimmage.

Arkansas designed different ways to get the ball into Burks' hands. NFL coaches would be wise to employ him in the same manner as he expands his route tree. Burks will likely be a top-25 pick. He may have modest production as a rookie, but will provide big-play potential with the upside of a featured receiver.

