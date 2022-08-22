Saints 53-man Roster Prediction 4.0

Two preseason games are in the books, with the last coming when the New Orleans Saints host the Chargers this Friday. New Orleans opens the regular season on September 11 with a road trip to face their bitter rival, the Atlanta Falcons.

The final cut down to 53-man rosters is on August 30, four days after New Orleans plays the Chargers. There will be plenty of roster shuffling between then and the regular season opener, here is my latest 53-man roster prediction for the New Orleans Saints.

(* = Rookie)

QUARTERBACK (2)

Jameis Winston

Andy Dalton

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Second-year QB Ian Book has simply not done nearly enough to earn a spot on the active roster. I believe he’ll be on the outside looking in as coach Dennis Allen uses the opportunity to fill a roster spot at another position. Don’t be surprised at all if Book is re-signed to the practice squad. After starting four different quarterbacks in 2021, they’ll want another arm on the practice squad with some experience in their system.

Dalton is a massive upgrade over last year’s backup, Trevor Siemian. The 34-year-old still has the ability to dissect defenses if given protection and can still drive the ball down the field. He’ll also be a veteran ear and a stabilizing sideline presence for the 28-year-old Winston.

Winston’s foot injury two weeks ago created huge concern, but there’s every reason to believe that the team has held him out of preseason games as only a precaution.

The strong-armed Winston had 14 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions last year in a limited offense before going down with a knee injury. With another year in the system and surrounded by better weapons, he could put up the best numbers of his career.

RUNNING BACK (5)

Alvin Kamara

Mark Ingram

Tony Jones Jr.

Abram Smith*

Adam Prentice (FB)

(Player to Watch: Dwayne Washington)

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) gets past Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY

It appears as if Kamara may avoid a suspension during the 2022 season for an offseason arrest in Las Vegas. A collective sigh of relief was let out by Saints fans. The 27-year-old Kamara is one of the league’s most dangerous and versatile playmakers. He continues to be the focus of the offense.

The offseason challenge for New Orleans was finding a backfield complement to Kamara. Twelve-year veteran Ingram was brought back in an early season trade last year, but dealt with a knee injury down the stretch. Before getting hurt, he showed that he can still be effective between the tackles. There is still some question whether the 32-year-old Ingram could assume a heavy workload if needed.

Depth was an offseason battle between former undrafted players Tony Jones Jr., rookie Abram Smith, Devine Ozigbo, and special teams ace Washington. All four have had moments in camp, but Jones and Smith have been the most consistent. The third-year Jones has also played well on special teams, something that could push the limited Washington off the roster.

Look for some shuffling at this spot through the early start of the year. It’s also possible that an extra tight end or back, like Washington, is kept over a fullback. Prentice hasn’t been impressive in that role, a tight end could be used as an extra blocker in the backfield, and Pete Carmichael doesn’t use a fullback as often as Sean Payton did.

TIGHT END (3)

Adam Trautman

Taysom Hill

Juwan Johnson

(Players to Watch: Lucas Krull*, Chris Herndon, J.P. Holtz)

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) works during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Trautman has had the best camp of his three-year career. It remains to be seen whether that carries over into the year. The entire position group was one of the worst in the NFL in 2021. Don’t expect big production out of Trautman or the rest of the unit, but it desperately needs to improve over last season.

There is excitement over the athletic Taysom Hill’s conversion to tight end. Expect Hill to be used much in the same way he was during his first few years, as a versatile mismatch out of the backfield and around the formation. I expect that we’ll rarely see him lined up as a traditional in-line tight end.

Johnson added bulk and is the best pure receiver of the group. Vannett could be retained because of his experience, but he’s added little this training camp after a disappointing 2021. Krull, an undrafted rookie, Herndon, or blocking specialist Holtz could stick on the roster over fullback Prentice, but seem more destined for the practice squad.

WIDE RECEIVER (6)

Michael Thomas

Chris Olave*

Jarvis Landry

Deonte Harty

Marquez Callaway

Kirk Merritt

(Players to Watch: Dai’Jean Dixon*, Kevin White, Tre’Quan Smith)

(Suspended: Kawaan Baker)

New Orleans Saints Chris Olave (12) and Jarvis Landry (80) look on during organized team activities at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

The return of Thomas and offseason additions of Landry and first-round pick Olave could make this a dominant passing attack after finishing dead last in 2021. Harty is almost sure to grab a fourth spot because of his explosive return skills and underrated route running ability. After that, it gets a little cloudy.

Third-year WR Callaway led the Saints in receiving yards last year in the absence of an injured Thomas. However, it was the fewest yards for a team leader since 1986. Callaway may not be a featured target, but has the skills to be an effective complementary weapon. His ability to play special teams should also give him the edge over the perpetually disappointing Smith.

Rarely do the Saints keep six wideouts. Given the depth at the position, it seems more likely this year. However, it will almost certainly be a developmental player who can play special teams. Merritt appears to have a slight edge over undrafted rookie Dixon, but both players have had strong camps.

Offensive Line (9)

Ryan Ramczyk

Cesar Ruiz

Erik McCoy

Andrus Peat

James Hurst

Trevor Penning* (T)

Calvin Throckmorton (G)

Landon Young (T)

Lewis Kidd* (G)

(Players to Watch: Derrick Kelly, Josh Andrews, Nick Martin)

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) looks on against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY

The Saints starting five offensive linemen played together for a mere 22 snaps last season because of injuries. Even with the offseason loss of Terron Armstead in free agency, we should see this unit bounce back in a big way.

Hurst looks like he’ll hold off rookie first-round pick Penning for the left tackle job to start the year. Ruiz, entering his third season, has had a solid camp after a disappointing start to his career.

Health and depth are the two concerns about this group. If the often-injured Peat goes down again, will the Saints use Throckmorton or slide Hurst inside and promote Penning? The other second and third teamers have struggled throughout training camp.

Young has had some nice moments, as has Kidd as an undrafted rookie. However, Kelly and Andrews add a bit more versatility if they're kept around. This is a position that we'll see a lot of shuffling at the back half of the depth chart after initial cuts and through the first part of the year.

DEFENSIVE END (5)

Cam Jordan

Marcus Davenport

Carl Granderson

Payton Turner

Tanoh Kpassagnon

(Player to Watch: Taco Charlton)

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes the passer against Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary (76). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY

Charlton, a former first-round pick, simply hasn't shown enough to crack one of the deepest edge rotations in the league. Jordan is still playing at a Pro Bowl level as he enters his 12th season. Davenport, when healthy, can be an unblockable force.

Kpassagnon was one of the team’s best defensive players through the first half of last year. Granderson is an underrated defender with good explosiveness. Turner, a 2021 first-rounder, looks to bounce back after an injury-marred rookie year.

Turner, Kpassagnon, Davenport, and even Jordan were used inside in some passing situations last year. The strategy was successful, and something that we should see more of in 2022.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE (4)

David Onyemata

Shy Tuttle

Kentavius Street

Malcolm Roach

(Players to Watch: Jordan Jackson*, Albert Huggins)

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) pressures Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

This position didn't provide the disruption that was expected last season. Their second and third teamers have also struggled against the run this preseason. Expect a bounce-back campaign from Onyemata, who served a six-game suspension and had a down year in 2021.

Street was signed away from San Francisco to provide additional interior pass rush. Tuttle is an outstanding run defender who won't add much as a pass rusher. Roach has had an outstanding preseason, which might be enough to hold off the big-bodied Huggins and rookie sixth-round choice Jackson.

An athletic project in the mold of Onyemata, it's possible that the Saints might keep Jackson to avoid him being claimed on waivers. The versatility of the New Orleans defensive ends allows for some position flexibility up front.

LINEBACKER (6)

Demario Davis

Pete Werner

Eric Wilson

Jon Bostic

Kaden Elliss

Chase Hansen

(Player to Watch: Andrew Dowell)

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Davis is among the NFL’s best defensive players at any position. A groin injury has sidelined Werner most of the preseason and raises concerns for a unit already facing depth questions. Elliss is a reliable early down defender, but is a liability in coverage.

Wilson, an offseason free-agent addition, has been outstanding in coverage throughout camp. Bostic, signed last week, is a proven starter effective against the run and in coverage. They have likely pushed the disappointing Zack Baun off the roster and made undrafted rookie Nephi Sewell a practice squad candidate.

Hansen has played extremely well since being brought back to the team two weeks ago. He probably has a slight edge over Andrew Dowell, but this could be a battle decided in the final preseason game.

CORNERBACK (4)

Marshon Lattimore

Paulson Adebo

Bradley Roby

Alontae Taylor*

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) breaks up a pass intended for Washington receiver Terry McLaurin (17). Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY

This is a shutdown unit capable of facing off against the league's deepest receiving corps. Lattimore, one of the NFL's top corners, typically shadows an opponent’s top wideout and often shuts them down. Adebo flashed signs of a Pro Bowler as a rookie and looks even better as he enters his second year.

Roby is a seasoned starter who could still be a top corner for many teams. Taylor, a rookie second-round pick, is an athletic and physical coverage addition.

Remember that Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is perhaps the league's best slot cover corner. Safeties Tyrann Mathieu, Marcus Maye, and P.J. Williams can also take slot coverage responsibilities. With that versatility at safety, the Saints won't need to reach on a fifth corner from a backup unit that's performed poorly this preseason.

SAFETY (6)

Marcus Maye

Tyrann Mathieu

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

P.J. Williams

Justin Evans

J.T. Gray

(Player to Watch: Daniel Sorensen)

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during practice at the Saints Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The only concern about this secondary is possible early season communication issues that could lead to coverage breakdowns. Maye and Mathieu are replacing both of last year's starters, Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins. However, they are upgrades in both versatility and athleticism.

Gardner-Johnson is a playmaking chess piece for the defense and is valuable everywhere on the field. Williams is a converted corner who brings versatility and a ball-hawking mentality. Gray doesn't add much defensively, but is perhaps the league's best special teams player. That should be enough to hold off Sorensen, who is a seasoned veteran but a massive liability in coverage.

Maye could be facing a league suspension for a DUI arrest in 2020. If that happens, Evans could emerge as a key contributor. A second-round choice in 2017, Evans hasn't played since 2019 because of Achilles injuries. He’s been sharp throughout camp and appears to have regained his outstanding range he had before the injury.

SPECIALISTS (3)

Wil Lutz (K)

Blake Gillikin (P)

Zach Wood (LS)

New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks against the Detroit Lions. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

After missing the entire 2021 season following surgery, Lutz erased all concerns about his recovery by drilling a 59-yard field goal against the Packers. His range and accuracy all but guarantees his team points from just across midfield.

Gillikin has quickly developed into an outstanding punter capable of flipping field position. He has a booming leg and the uncanny precision to pin opponents deep in their own territory. Wood is one of the league's most reliable snappers.

Deonte Harty is among the NFL’s most feared returners. Many of the Saints personnel decisions at the back half of their roster will be influenced by their special teams units, which are annually among the league's best.

