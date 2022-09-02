The Saints are going to have a few days off and be away from football, and it's not just the players. Dennis Allen said on Thursday afternoon that the team will be back on Monday to continue their preparations for the Falcons in Week 1, something that the team has already started working on.

Allen said, "Us as coaches, we're going to take a couple of days to spend with our families and regroup a little bit, and we're going to be back grinding on Monday, same as the players."

The big focus on New Orleans is their health, and Allen said that the next several days are key for the players to get their bodies and mind right for the first week of the season.

There were certainly some question marks when formulating the final roster, and some of those moves like Trevor Penning and Malcolm Roach going to injured reserve helped us get a little bit more clarity. Penning's foot injury is expected to sideline him for a couple of months. Here's a rundown of key players and everything we know regarding their status going into next week.

Saints Injury Rundown

James Hurst said that he feels great and is back to 100 percent. He felt things out on Wednesday and it felt normal, and Thursday 'was like riding a bike'.

Alontae Taylor said he's feeling pretty good and has been practicing the past couple of days, even getting in some 7-on-7 Thursday. He's expected to be back to full speed on Monday.

Both Landon Young and Carl Granderson had some minor injuries pop up towards the end of training camp, but they're both good to go. Young will be really important as a backup, as he could play either left or right tackle.

Paulson Adebo is dealing with an ankle sprain, taking it a day at a time. He said he's happy with the progress he's making. He feels like he'll be back soon.

Pete Werner said that he's getting better and that he feels like he's getting closer to being ready. He's been on the field getting some reps. The groin injury has been a point of frustration, but his mind is in the right space.

Mark Ingram has not been spotted at the past couple of days of a practice, but has been in the locker room. I wouldn't worry too much there.

Michael Thomas continues to be one of the biggest focal points, as he's been dealing with a hamstring injury. He'll certainly be one to watch when we get to look at the team next week, but there's optimism here. He should be good to go against the Falcons.

The only real wild card is Tre'Quan Smith. He hasn't went on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury. His arm was in a sling recently, so that's something to keep an eye on.

Week 1 is right around the corner, and the Saints certainly have a good bit of questions on their hands as they open on the road against the Falcons. However, things along the injury front seem promising. As far as Marcus Maye goes, that situation seems a little sticky, but he should be playing against the Falcons. Remember that the legal process has to play out first, and then the NFL's discipline comes into play. We'll undoubtedly keep tabs on that.

