Skip to main content

Saints' Health Trending Upwards

The Saints have had some nicks and bruises they've been dealing with, but all signs look positive going into Week 1 against the Falcons.

The Saints are going to have a few days off and be away from football, and it's not just the players. Dennis Allen said on Thursday afternoon that the team will be back on Monday to continue their preparations for the Falcons in Week 1, something that the team has already started working on.

Allen said, "Us as coaches, we're going to take a couple of days to spend with our families and regroup a little bit, and we're going to be back grinding on Monday, same as the players."

The big focus on New Orleans is their health, and Allen said that the next several days are key for the players to get their bodies and mind right for the first week of the season.

There were certainly some question marks when formulating the final roster, and some of those moves like Trevor Penning and Malcolm Roach going to injured reserve helped us get a little bit more clarity. Penning's foot injury is expected to sideline him for a couple of months. Here's a rundown of key players and everything we know regarding their status going into next week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Saints Injury Rundown

  • James Hurst said that he feels great and is back to 100 percent. He felt things out on Wednesday and it felt normal, and Thursday 'was like riding a bike'.
  • Alontae Taylor said he's feeling pretty good and has been practicing the past couple of days, even getting in some 7-on-7 Thursday. He's expected to be back to full speed on Monday.
  • Both Landon Young and Carl Granderson had some minor injuries pop up towards the end of training camp, but they're both good to go. Young will be really important as a backup, as he could play either left or right tackle.
  • Paulson Adebo is dealing with an ankle sprain, taking it a day at a time. He said he's happy with the progress he's making. He feels like he'll be back soon.
  • Pete Werner said that he's getting better and that he feels like he's getting closer to being ready. He's been on the field getting some reps. The groin injury has been a point of frustration, but his mind is in the right space.
  • Mark Ingram has not been spotted at the past couple of days of a practice, but has been in the locker room. I wouldn't worry too much there.
  • Michael Thomas continues to be one of the biggest focal points, as he's been dealing with a hamstring injury. He'll certainly be one to watch when we get to look at the team next week, but there's optimism here. He should be good to go against the Falcons.
  • The only real wild card is Tre'Quan Smith. He hasn't went on injured reserve after suffering a shoulder injury. His arm was in a sling recently, so that's something to keep an eye on.

Week 1 is right around the corner, and the Saints certainly have a good bit of questions on their hands as they open on the road against the Falcons. However, things along the injury front seem promising. As far as Marcus Maye goes, that situation seems a little sticky, but he should be playing against the Falcons. Remember that the legal process has to play out first, and then the NFL's discipline comes into play. We'll undoubtedly keep tabs on that.

Read More Saints News

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_18918503_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Announce 4 Personnel Moves

By Bob Rose
USATSI_18781179_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints' Marcus Maye Arrested for Aggravated Assault With Firearm

By John Hendrix
Bayou Blitz 2022 Template (6)
Podcasts

The Bayou Blitz Podcast Ep.7 - Gardner-Johnson Traded & Reactions to 53-Man Roster

By Brendan Boylan
USATSI_17037592_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Practice Squad and Transaction Tracker

By John Hendrix
USATSI_17276293_168388561_lowres
News

Saints and TE Nick Vannett Agree to a Restructured Contract

By Bob Rose
USATSI_18782538_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Initial 53-man Roster

By Bob Rose
USATSI_18782527_168388561_lowres-1
News

2022 Saints 53-Man Roster Tracker

By Bob Rose
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Saints Safety
Editorial / Opinion

Did the Saints Win or Get Fleeced by Eagles? Here's the Upside and Downside of the Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Trade

By Kyle T. Mosley